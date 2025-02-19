When will The Equalizer season 5 return with new episodes in 2025? Release details, episode count, and more

The latest season of CBS's hit crime drama, The Equalizer season 5, is set to return after a season break on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Starring Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, the show went on a break after the seventh episode aired in December last year. The upcoming episodes have reportedly been shifted to a later slot and will air on the network at 10 pm ET on Sundays.

The show is based on a series of novels by Michael Sloan revolving around a fictional CIA operative turned vigilante, Robert McCall. The character was first brought to life on the big screen by Denzel Washington in 2014. He went on to star in its two sequels in 2018 and 2023. The novels were adapted for television by CBS in 2021, but the network decided to go for a gender swap, recharacterizing the lead as Robyn McCall.

Apart from Queen Latifah as the lead, the series stars Tory Kittles from True Detective as NYPD detective Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg from Zodiac as master hacker Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira from NCIS as ex-sniper-turned-bar owner Melody Bayani, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Robyn's 15-year-old daughter Delilah, among others.

Where to watch, release dates, episode counts, and more for The Equalizer season 5

The Equalizer season 5, episode 1 (Image via CBS)

The mid-season premiere of The Equalizer season 5 will take place at 10 pm ET and 7 pm PT on Sunday, February 16, 2025, on CBS. While the previous episodes used to air at 9:30 pm, the slot was pushed back half-hour, keeping the day the same this year.

Where to watch?

The show can also be streamed online over Paramount+ with monthly plans starting from $7.99. CBS can be streamed live on the platform for a monthly fee of $12.99. The first three seasons of the series are available to stream on Netflix. More episodes are expected to be available on the streaming platform soon.

Release dates and episode counts

The Equalizer season 5, episode 3 (Image via CBS)

The latest season is slated to have 16 episodes in total. Season 5 premiered on October 20, 2024, and dropped for seven episodes before going for a mid-season hiatus on December 8, 2024.

With new episodes released from February 16, 2025, the following chart lists a breakdown of the release schedule of The Equalizer season 5 for fans to watch for the latest content.

Episode Title Release Date 01 The Lost Ones Sunday, October 20, 2024



02 Haunted Heights Sunday, October 27, 2024

03 Just Fans Sunday, November 3, 2024



04 Sacrifice Sunday, November 17, 2024

05 Take My Life... Please! Sunday, November 24, 2024



06 The Fight for Life Sunday, December 1, 2024

07 Slay Ride Sunday, December 8, 2024

08 Guns and Roses Sunday, February 16, 2025

09 Stolen Angel Sunday, February 16, 2025

10 TBD TBD 11 TBD TBD 12 TBD TBD 13 TBD TBD 14 TBD TBD 15 TBD TBD 16 TBD TBD

The plot so far

The Equalizer season 5 episode 2 (Image via CBS)

As Robyn McCall jumps in to solve new cases with her friends, here is a summary of what went down in part one of the fifth season of The Equalizer.

The season began with McCall's team comprising only herself and Harry Keshegian. Melody Bayani was on a break dealing with her trauma, while McCall dealt with issues in her own life. The action-packed season has a strong emotional undertone, with McCall's relationships being further explored as her enemies grow ever more powerful.

Audiences can now watch the new episodes of The Equalizer season 5 on CBS and Paramount+.

