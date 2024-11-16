Who did Alexander Westwood play in Sex Education? Actor charged with multiple offences against women and children

Alexander Westwood, who played the role of a student in Sex Education, was recently charged with multiple crimes committed against women and children. Four charges of r*pe have also been imposed on him, where the victims were allegedly around 16 years old.

The actor's victims also included two children, who were a part of his acting class in the past. He even appeared at the Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 11, 2024, and his trial is supposed to continue for more than a month, as per Express & Star.

Trigger warning: The following article discusses s*xual assault and r*pe. Reader discretion is advised.

The prosecutor claimed that hundreds of charges could be imposed on Alexander Westwood, as per Metro. Among a total of 26 offenses, three of them have charged Westwood of causing a female of around 13 years old to get engaged in s*xual activity. Other charges include s*xual assault on a female and three charges of causing a child, aged 13, to witness a s*xual activity.

Speaking to the jury, the prosecutor called Westwood a "supreme manipulator" and added:

"All these charges have a common theme, of inappropriate touching and predatory behaviour. The 10 indictments concerning a girl, the first charge is on the date of his 10th birthday, that is the date because there is no criminality before this age."

On the other hand, Alexander has denied the charges, stating that the alleged victims have different motivations to target him.

Alexander Westwood's alleged victim's interview was shown at the court

During his appearance at the court on Monday, November 11, Westwood was accused of reportedly asking actresses to recite Shakespeare naked before being a part of n*de role-play sequences, as per Daily Mail. The incidents happened when the actresses came to take acting lessons from Westwood.

Express & Star reported on November 15, 2024, that a woman, who was one of Alexander Westwood's alleged victims, spoke to the police about her experience with him, and the entire conversation was played at the court.

The woman recalled that Westwood reportedly held her by the wrists and also told her to have s*x with him. She explained by saying:

"I would tell him I did not want to because I was not happy, but he would just ignore me. He would get angry and throw things. He would regularly pin me down by my wrists so I could not move. I would have to bite him to get him off me."

The woman also claimed that Alexander Westwood used to lie about her, including that he approached her mother once, saying that she should be taken to a psychiatric hospital. The woman stated that Westwood allegedly contacted the cops on one occasion and lied to them.

"I then saw on my CCTV in my house that he stole my cameras, which made me feel vulnerable."

The woman continued by claiming that she was reportedly r*ped by Westwood, adding that the experience was worse compared to the anxiety that she had to face in the past from her normal relationships.

As per IMDb, Alexander Westwood is also popular for his appearances on other projects such as Outlawed, Unstable, and Angel City.

