Who is Brian Benson? Magnus The Therapy Dog owner shares heartbreaking message on death of his wife 

The owner of the internet-famous Magnus The Therapy Dog, Brian Benson, recently announced that his wife, Sari Elyse Schochet Benson, passed away at 53. The father of two revealed that his wife was battling mental health struggles and depression before she died on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Brian Benson took to his social media accounts to share the tragic news. He mentioned on Instagram that his wife passed away last week, leaving him and their two daughters “devastated.”

“My family will be taking some time off to process everything and begin the process of healing. If you, or anyone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please get help immediately,” Brian Benson mentioned.

The TikTok influencer, based out of Pound Ridge, New York, also attached a link to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in his Instagram story while sharing the tragic news.

According to the official Magnus The Therapy Dog website, Brian Benson has spent over 30 years in the post-production industry. He is currently a freelance senior flame artist and a VFX supervisor at BensonFX.

Brian Benson gained internet stardom during the Covid-19 pandemic

Before working at BensonFX, Benson was employed at Smoke & Mirrors, Saucer Attack, Inc., Black Logic, and Technicolor-PostWorks NY, among others.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design from the University of Buffalo. As he continues to pursue a full-fledged career in the aforementioned industry, he is also passionate about working with animals during his free time. His official LinkedIn account shows he was a therapy dog handler with The Good Dog Foundation for six years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that in-person pet therapy visits were put on hold and came up with the innovative idea of creating content with his golden retriever to bring comfort to people. Magnus The Therapy Dog was adopted by the Benson family five years ago and initially helped Benson’s oldest daughter by comforting her during her arthritis. Due to his distinct nature, the family decided to train him to become a certified therapy dog.

Magnus also went on to help Brian Benson with his cataplexy, which is a disorder that results in temporary paralysis. Such episodes are often accompanied by seizures and the sensation of having one’s heart beat out of their chest. Benson then taught Magnus to assist him as well. Following Benson’s cardiomyopathy diagnosis later on, Magnus continued to support him through the same.

Speaking about Magnus, Benson has said in the past in an Instagram video—

“Magnus has done things for me as a service dog that medication couldn’t accomplish. So for me, he’s been a lifesaver.”

Magnus The Therapy Dog has also been taken to hospitals to visit terminally ill children and adults. Brian Benson and Magnus have also worked extensively with those with severe learning disabilities and mental health struggles.

Magnus The Therapy Dog has made appearances with several social media sensations and celebrities, including Mario Lopez, Gayle King, and James Charles.

