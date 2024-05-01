Who did Brian McCardie play in Outlander? Line of Duty star passes away at 59

Brian McCardie, who was known for his works in Outlander and Line of Duty, recently passed away. He died "suddenly at home" on Sunday, April 28, according to a post made by his sister, Sarah McCardie, on X on Tuesday, April 30.

The post read—

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work…”

In addition to filming the upcoming Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood, McCardie most recently starred in the BBC drama Time. His roles in Line of Duty and Outlander contributed to his popularity.

In Line of Duty, Brian McCardie portrayed Tommy Hunter, and in Outlander, he portrayed Sir Marcus MacRannoch.

Brian Mccardie played the character of Marcus MacRannoch in Outlander season 1

Brian Mccardie was a very famous actor (Image via IMDb / BBC)

According to his sister, Scottish actor Brian Mccardie passed away unexpectedly at the age of 59. He played the character of Marcus MacRannoch in Outlander season 1, who was the landowner of Eldridge Manor. Sir Marcus MacRannoch lived with his wife, Lady Annabelle.

The female protagonist of Outlander, Claire, had killed one wolf and was being pursued by the rest of the pack when MacRannoch found her.

He initially showed empathy for her, and her husband, Jamie, who was taken away, and her unsuccessful attempt to free him. However, despite that, he admitted that he was powerless to intervene. He later had second thoughts, though, after Claire came up with a plan to save Jamie that did not directly involve Sir Marcus.

In exchange for getting his cows back, MacRannoch was convinced to assist Jamie in escaping. That evening, with the aid of his men and Claire's plan, MacRannoch saved Jamie and returned with him to Eldridge Manor.

Furthermore, MacRannoch also assisted Claire in nursing Jamie's fractured hand and cleaning Jamie's wounds with antiseptic.

In addition, he was acquainted with Ellen, Jamie's mother, and had even given her a pearl necklace that Jamie had given to Claire. Jamie received the matching bracelet to the pearl necklace from MacRannoch when he was healing.

The Sun reported that Sarah McCardie told BBC Scotland News that the family was "devastated" by the unfortunate incident. She further said in a statement—

"Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly."

The cause of McCardie's death is still unknown. However, according to his family, he "passed away suddenly at home." His demise was verified by United Agents to the PA news agency.

Additionally, Brian Mccardie was also well-known for his roles in the movies such as Rob Roy (1995), Speed 2: Cruise Control (1997), 200 Cigarettes (1999), Low Winter Sun (2006), The Damned United (2009), Filth (2013), Ghosts (2014), Our Ladies (2019) and Damaged (2024).