Who did Cindyana Santangelo play in Married with Children? Actress dubbed the 'Latin Marilyn Monroe' passes away at 58

Actress Cindyana Santangelo, known as "the Latin Marilyn Monroe," passed away at 58, reportedly after cosmetic injections. Per TMZ (March 25), emergency responders arrived at her home on March 24 at 7:15 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

According to a March 25 TMZ report, emergency personnel were dispatched to Santangelo's home on Monday, March 24, at around 7:15 p.m., due to a medical emergency. After being taken to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead.

Cindyana Santangelo's representative informed the outlet:

“Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies went to the hospital and learned Cindyana had recently received cosmetic shots in her home.”

An autopsy is still being conducted to ascertain Santangelo's cause of death. On the other hand, according to a March 25 story in Men's Journal, Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction was the one who called her "The Latin Marilyn Monroe" in an interview with Spin magazine.

Nevertheless, Sierra Madre was Cindyana Santangelo's most well-known recurring part. Sierra Madre is a feature dancer and stripper who frequently made appearances at The Jiggly Room on Married with Children.

Cindyana Santangelo’s official cause of death hasn’t been announced yet

As per People Magazine’s March 25 report, Cindyana Santangelo had appearances on a number of television programs, like in CSI: Miami (2002) as the gritty Maria Marion and Married with Children (1987) as the adult dancer Sierra Madre (a recurrent part). Additionally, Santangelo made an appearance in Young MC's song Bust a Move.

Cindyana began her career as a dancer and quickly rose to fame. She was the talk of MTV when she was just 18. She was the only actress who has simultaneously been in three of the top ten MTV music videos across a variety of genres.

After receiving a scholarship to the Lee Strasberg School in London at the age of 19, Cindyana Santangelo was personally chosen by Anna Strasberg to play Doris in the school's production of The Owl and the Pussycat. She was born in Manhattan and grew up on the West Coast.

The same outlet reported that Cindyana has attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and USC's School of Cinema and Television. This allowed her to capture a range of ethnic diversity.

She also worked on a number of productions on both coasts, including Lawrence Bridges' cult film 12 (2003), while studying with the esteemed Circle in the Square Forum in New York City.

Cindyana Santangelo has further collaborated with LL Cool J, Josh Hartnett, Perry Farrell, Anthony Kiedis, Madonna, Mick Jagger, Dave Navarro, Marvin Young, and Harrison Ford. She was also a philanthropist, fashion designer, businesswoman, model, and actress.

Her style and influence helped establish the multi-ethnic look. She is also known for her work in Jane's Addiction's 1-selling album Ritual De Lo Habitual. She was also frequently compared with Jessica Alba and Angelina Jolie.

Additionally, the late celebrity also shared an Instagram photo on February 4 to commemorate the 20th birthday of her son, Dante.

She wrote next to the picture:

"These to Goonies mean everything so amazing young Men sweethearts smart & Gorgeous."

However, she recently died at the age of 58. As per the same TMZ report, her death is currently being investigated by the Homicide Division of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

As per the outlet, the Sheriff's Department murder investigators are helping with the investigation into her death, which is "routinely" carried out when the cause of death is unknown. Additionally, the source stated again that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies discovered at the hospital that Santangelo had recently undergone cosmetic shots at her residence.

Meanwhile, following the incident, her friends and family haven’t said anything about her untimely death as of yet.

