Who is Connor Franta? YouTube star claps back at Joey Graceffa's ex Daniel Preda over 'most boring person' jibe

Social media personalities Connor Franta and Daniel Preda have gotten into an internet feud after the latter called the former “boring.” The comment was made on the latter’s ex-boyfriend Joey Graceffa’s YouTube segment, Spill or Spew. Now, the two are taking shots at each other online.

Connor Franta is a Wisconsin-based YouTuber. He has amassed nearly five million subscribers on the video-sharing platform, where he frequently posts artistic and philosophical content.

Fellow influencer Joey Graceffa recently invited his ex-boyfriend Daniel Preda to his Spill or Spew YouTube series. In a video, titled Answering Uncomfortable Questions with My EX Boyfriend I Spill or Spew, which was published last weekend, shared explosive details about his past relationship with Graceffa. In one instance, Preda was asked who he was most jealous of while the two were together. The 31-year-old model said, “Connor Franta.” Preda added:

“But then I realized that he’s the most boring person I’ve ever met.”

At this point, Graceffa interjected by saying:

“You don’t need to be mean to Mr. Franta.”

Daniel Preda then said:

“I’m being honest. Anyway, nobody cares about him anymore.”

Connor Franta has been on YouTube since 2010

Connor Franta, 31, recently took to his official TikTok account to clap back at Preda’s accusations of him being boring. Franta said:

“Legend has it that you are still jealous of me, Daniel. You have been subtweeting me. My name has been in your mouth and on your mind for years. You’re obsessed with me. I don’t know why. I don’t think about you. The internet doesn’t think about you.”

Connor Franta continued:

“You are categorized as one thing: Joey Graceffa’s ex-boyfriend. Leave me alone. If my crime is being boring, your crime is being nothing.”

Connor Franta started his YouTube channel in August 2010. His first video was titled No Subscribers, which has now been made private. As he continued to upload content and grow a following, he became part of the Our2ndLife YouTube channel, which includes Jc Caylen, Ricky Dillion, Trevor Moran, Ricardo Ordieres, Sam Pottorff, and Kian Lawley.

The channel, which was created in 2012, became immensely popular, leading to Franta amassing over a million subscribers on his own channel.

In 2014, Franta left the channel and went on to focus on creating his own content. The same year, he made headlines after coming out as gay, which amassed him immense support online.

Along with being a YouTube star, Franta also dabbled in music creation. He released the albums Common Culture and Crown. He also became a published author after writing House Fires, A Work in Progress, and Note to Self.

After Franta addressed Preda’s comments on his TikTok account, the latter stated on TikTok that he was just “here to entertain.” He also opined that Franta’s statement was “unnecessary and rude.”

Daniel Preda also stated on the video-sharing platform that Connor Franta was “never friendly or kind” to him for the 10 years they have known each other.

Daniel Preda and Joey Graceffa confirmed that they were in a relationship in February 2016. The former made his appearance on the latter’s YouTube channel in May 2016 and also appeared in the latter’s Don’t Wait music video.

The couple called it quits in 2020 and also publicly addressed the same in a YouTube video titled we broke up.