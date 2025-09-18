Who is the highest-paid late night show host? Donald Trump asks NBC to fire Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers while reacting to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension

Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on Jimmy Kimmel's suspension following his comments after Charlie Kirk's death on September 10. He also urged that other late show hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, also be fired.

Right-wing activist and author Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. His alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, has been arrested. On his show, Jimmy Kimmel accused the right wing of trying to "score points" by claiming that Robinson is left-wing.

This has led to his indefinite suspension. Jimmy Kimmel, along with Jimmy Fallon, is the highest-paid broadcast network late-night talk show host, as per Forbes, with a salary of $16 million.

Donald Trump reacted to Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, writing on his Truth Social account:

"Great News for America: The ratings-challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that's possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!"

Fallon hosts The Tonight Show, while Meyers hosts Late Night with Seth Meyers.

More about Jimmy Kimmel's suspension from his show

Following Charlie Kirk's death, the police arrested Tyler Robinson, who reportedly surrendered after being persuaded to do so by his father. Speaking about Kirk and Robinson, Kimmel said on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, that the right-wing activists are trying to score points from the incident.

He said on Monday, September 15:

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Announcing Kimmel's suspension, Nexstar's broadcasting division's president, Andrew Alford, said in a statement on Wednesday, September 17 (h/t Hello! magazine):

"We do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located. Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."

Kimmel has been hosting his show since 2003 and has won numerous awards.

Another late-night show host, Stephen Colbert, wins Emmy Award

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert, whose show has been canceled, won the Outstanding Talk Series award at the 2025 Emmy Awards on September 14. The cancellation of The Late Show was announced on July 17 this year. The last episode will air in May or June 2026.

As per the aforementioned Forbes report, Colbert follows Kimmel and Fallon in the highest-paid broadcast network late-night hosts with a salary of $15 million. The cancellation of his show also faced speculation.

Notably, Paramount, CBS's parent company, had settled a lawsuit with Donald Trump just days before the cancellation of the show. Colbert was a prominent critic of Trump and his policies.

