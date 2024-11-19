Who did Paul Teal play on One Tree Hill? Actor dies at 35 after cancer battle

Actor Paul Teal, best known for his role in teen drama One Tree Hill, passed away on November 15, 2024, at the age of 35. His fiancé, actress Emilia Torello, shared the news of his passing in an emotional Instagram post, uploaded on November 18, 2024.

In her post, Emilia noted that her fiancé was "taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail."

"Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love," she wrote.

In Torello's post, she added a black and white photograph of herself and Teal, describing him as "the most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man."

Paul Teal portrayed the closeted actor Josh Avery on One Tree Hill, appearing in several episodes of season 7. By the end of his arc, Josh Avery came out to his parents. On the show Julian Baker (Austin Nichols) and Alex Dupré (Jana Kramer) made a film where they cast Avery as a character.

"My heart is heavy"- Paul Teal's One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz pays tribute to the late actor

In Emilia Torello's Instagram post dedicated to Paul Teal, she added that while a "part of" her died with him, she promised to "fight to find joy in life" as he did. She added that the world was "lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal." Emilia noted that she was the "luckiest person in [the world]" because she got to call him hers, adding that she would love him "forever."

Torello told TMZ that Teal was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer in April 2024. She said that he passed away in a hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Emilia told the publication that during his treatments, Paul was shooting for a show called The Hunting Wives, adding that being around the cast and crew helped him. The show is based on a novel of the same name by May Cobb and stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow.

As news of Paul Teal's death spread, his One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz (played Haley James) paid tribute to the actor in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote that her heart was heavy, adding that Paul Teal was "the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying."

"His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him," Bethany added.

Teal and Lenz worked together in a musical production of The Notebook in 2006. The musical is based on the Nicholas Sparks book of the same name, which was adapted into a film, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in 2004.

Lenz explained that she was impressed with Teal's work on the production, stating being on stage was like "his second skin." When she had the opportunity to direct an episode for One Tree Hill, she helped cast him for the role of Josh Avery, a "sleazy movie star."

"With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous," the actress added.

Per his profile on IMDb, Teal has also starred in TV shows and films like Descendants: The Rise of Red, Deep Water, Outer Banks, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and The Staircase, among others.

Teal's agent, Susan Tolar Walters, told USA Today that his "exceptional talent and kind spirit" touched the hearts of all those who knew him.

No official announcement about Paul's funeral or memorial service was made at the time of writing this article.

