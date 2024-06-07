Who is Sara Milliken? Plus-sized National American Miss Alabama winner claps back at trolls

On May 27, Sara Milliken won the 2024 National American Miss Alabama pageant. However, the plus-sized model faced brutal trolling on social media after photos from her winning moment went viral.

More than a week later, on June 5, Sara Milliken responded to her trolls who criticized her appearance and labeled her “unhealthy” and an “embarrassment,” among other things.

During an interview with CBS affiliate WKRG-TV, she said that the online comments affected her for “five minutes,” but she eventually moved on when she gained followers on Facebook and Instagram from across the nation. She considered this “the biggest blessing” and decided to move forward. She added:

"Their words can hurt. Even if it is online. Even something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people. Even though I'm not at that point, it can lead people to do some very dark things to themselves."

Elsewhere in the interview, she acknowledged that she was living her dream since her victory at the National American Miss Alabama 2024 pageant over the Memorial Day weekend.

Sara Milliken has competed in the National American Miss Alabama pageant three times

Sara Milliken is a 23-year-old model from Atmore, Alabama, who works as a cosmetologist and makeup artist. She graduated with a degree in cosmetology from Reid State Technical College.

Milliken co-hosts the Girls Gotta Glow podcast and founded The Buddy System, an online platform focusing on bridging the gap and forging friendships between the young and the old generation. She also won the 2023 President’s Service Award.

An advocate for body positivity and mental health, Sara Milliken began her pageantry journey at a young age. However, back then, she competed “solely for the title, the glam, the glitz, and the self-gratification.” After taking a seven-year hiatus, she returned in 2024 to become the first plus-size National American Miss Alabama winner.

Sara Milliken stated in her bio on the Pageant Planet website that she “decided to come back for a reason bigger than myself.”

"I plan to shatter glass ceilings in pageantry to create a path for other women to chase their dreams - no matter their shape or size," she added.

Milliken was first accepted by the National American Miss Alabama pageant eight years ago and contested twice until she won it this year on her third attempt.

She reportedly exchanged friendship bracelets with Reese Witherspoon during the ongoing Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Sara Milliken wants to raise awareness and turn the "negative into a positive"

Since Sara Milliken’s pictures went viral on social media following her victory, the internet has had diverse reactions. While some criticized her and the pageantry for promoting an “unhealthy” body image, others came to her defense.

In an interview with WKRG-TV, Sara stated that while she feels secure in her body, the kind of cyberbullying she faced can often be detrimental, pushing people to a “dark” place and leaving a “lasting impression” that can result in self-harm.

Additionally, she asserted that as a lifelong advocate of body positivity and mental health, she aims to educate people on the “impact of their words” and turn the “negative into a positive.”

"No matter what your body looks like, no matter where you come from, you can do anything you set your mind to… I’ve always wanted to spread positivity, and this kind of put me in a position to do exactly that," Milliken stated.

Milliken also mentioned that while she welcomed criticism, some of the comments were abusive and “disgusting,” and she encouraged people to spread kindness.

Elsewhere in the interview, the NAM Miss Alabama winner exclaimed how “just making it to [the] top 10 was my goal,” and she was stunned to win the title. She added that she was living the dream and focusing on “bettering” herself.

Sara Milliken succeeded Alexandria Joseph to become the 2024 National American Miss Alabama winner. Currently, she is gearing up to compete in the National American Miss America finals in Orlando, Florida, in November 2024.