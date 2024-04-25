Who is Vanessa Anderson? 'Insecure' star Amanda Seales opens up on feud with publicist and equation with Issa Rae 

Amanda Seales shared details about her equation with Insecure co-star Issa Rae in the Club Shay Shay podcast that was released on Wednesday, April 23. The actress seemingly revealed that she was not on good terms with the latter due to the falling out she had with Rae’s publicist, Vanessa Anderson. Rae had not publicly responded to Seales’ claims at the time of writing this article.

Amanda Seales and Issa Rae co-starred in the HBO drama and comedy Insecure. The former revealed in her latest interview that Rae’s publicist Vanessa Anderson allegedly removed Seales from the 2019 Black Emmys party, which was hosted by Jesse Williams.

Amanda Seales alleged in the podcast episode that she was denied entry to the aforementioned party because her name was not on the guest list despite her receiving an invitation. Seales shared that she eventually got into the event alongside her friends and fellow actors, Kendrick Sampson and Katheia.

However, she was removed from the venue, allegedly at the request of Vanessa Anderson. Seales also alleged that she was assaulted by one of the security officials as she was escorted out of the party. She stated to the podcast host, Shannon Sharpe—

“A security guard your size approaches me. And says, I’m going to have to ask you to leave.”

About Vanessa Anderson amidst Amanda Seales' allegations

Vanessa Anderson is the founder and president of the AM PR Group, which represents multiple celebrities, including Amanda Gorman, Marsai Martin, Karrueche, and Issa Rae herself, among others.

Anderson has worked in the realm of fashion and music public relations in the past. However, she now focuses on working with clients from the film and television industries. Her staff is also working alongside Amazon Studios, where they have created campaigns for documentaries like Homecoming and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Fashion show.

Vanessa Anderson earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in American Studies from Barnard College. With her expertise, she has landed clients in established news outlets such as Vogue, Forbes, the New York Times, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, People, and Essence, among others.

Anderson stated in a 2022 interview with Essence that dressing up for work is something she prioritizes, as she believes that, as a Black woman, she can be judged more than usual for how she presents herself in business settings. Anderson said—

“I also think that as Black women, we are scrutinized a little bit more by our appearance. So I never wanted anyone to ever make a comment or second guess our abilities as publicists or as business women because we looked too casual.”

Amanda Seales alleged that Issa Rae did not address the Black Emmy's party with Vanessa Anderson

During her interview, 42-year-old Amanda Seales alleged that Issa Rae contacted her after the event ended and claimed to have “nothing to do with it.”

Seales went on to reveal during the podcast that Anderson allegedly told her that she was removed from the party because she disliked her. The former also alleged that Anderson started a “smear campaign against her.”

The comedian also admitted to bringing up the issue of Rae’s lack of involvement in the matter; with Rae, however, she was not successful. Seales said—

“I said, “Listen, I am not saying that it’s going to be a problem on set, but I do think it is a problem that you don’t feel that you need to step in. And she was like, “Well, then we just have a difference in opinion. This is between y’all.”

During her podcast interview, Amanda Seales also alleged that Rae refused to promote her Get Your Life show despite it being produced by the latter’s HOORAE Media company. Seales also spoke about her autism diagnosis and opined about Emmanuel Echo being a “white people’s savior” in the episode, among other topics.