Who voiced Milhouse in The Simpsons? Voice actor retires from the show after 35 years

Pamela Hayden, who voiced Bart Simpson's childhood friend Milhouse in the animated satire series The Simpsons, announced her retirement. On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as per Sky News, Hayden revealed in a press release that her final episode would be Sunday's Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes episode.

"The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons? Not easily," Hayden stated.

Pamela Hayden has dubbed the blue-haired, nerdy character Milhouse Van Houten since the show's inception 35 years ago. According to her IMDb, Hayden is credited for 694 episodes of The Simpsons and also lent her voice to its various video games and movie projects.

The Simpsons paid tribute to Pamela Hayden, sharing clips of Milhouse from the show in an Instagram post

In addition to Milhouse, Pamela Hayden also voiced the school bully, Jimbo Jones, next-door neighbor Ned Flanders’ son Rod (and sometimes his other son, Todd), police chief Wiggum’s wife Sarah, and Lisa's friend Janey Powell.

According to Sky News citing Hayden's statement, she expressed her "honor and joy" to have worked on the show, calling it "funny, witty, and groundbreaking." She then concluded:

"Here's to everyone who made this terrific ride I've been on possible. Thanks for 35 years!! Be well and happy. My best to you all. P.S. I'll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses."

According to her IMDB profile, Hayden's work on Milhouse Van Houten has earned her BTVA Television Voice Acting Award nominations (as a vocal ensemble shared with the cast). Pamela Hayden's other voice credits include Lloyd in Space (TV show), Spyro: Year of the Dragon (game), and Party Wagon (TV movie).

The show and its network also confirmed the voice actor's retirement in an Instagram post, captioning it:

"Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden!"

The video includes a montage of some of the character's clips from the show. Meanwhile, Hayden can be heard saying that people often call him a "nerd," but what she loved about the character was that despite "always getting knocked down," he "keeps getting up."

Van Houten is described as an insecure and gullible character who is a regular target of the school bullies. According to a report by Entertainment Weekly dated November 20, series creator Matt Groening explained in a press release that the character's inception stemmed from a need to have someone Bart Simpson could talk to in the school cafeteria.

Further, Groening praised Pamela, stating she "gave us tons of laughs," making the character "hilarious and real." He then added that she would be missed.

Per the publication, Fox also announced that they would be recasting Hayden's characters in the near future.

In 2023, Pamela Hayden wrote and starred in the documentary Jailhouse to Milhouse. It documented her life, detailing abuse, her time spent in a harsh boarding school, and later in juvenile jail. It showed how she overcame all the obstacles.

The Simpsons is currently airing its 36th season. Pamela's final episode, Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 24, at 8 PM on Fox, and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

