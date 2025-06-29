Who are William Shatner’s daughters? All about family as Star Trek star reveals longtime health battle

Star Trek legend William Shatner has revealed for the first time that he has been battling tinnitus for 30 years, following an on-set explosion he experienced during his time on the show. Advocating on behalf of tinnitus research, he appeared in a YouTube video for Tinnitus Quest, a non-profit organization, on June 24, 2025.

Shatner has also previously opened up about his personal life, citing his three daughters as supportive figures throughout his career and health journey.

He became a father for the first time during his marriage to Gloria Rand, his first wife, whom he married in 1956. The couple has three daughters: Leslie (born 1958), Lisabeth (born 1961), and Melanie (born 1964). Although Shatner and Rand divorced in 1969, he remained actively present in his children’s lives even as his acting career kept him preoccupied.

During a 2014 interview with The Guardian, William Shatner said he was taken aback by his daughters’ kind words about the upbringing he was able to offer them, despite the amount of time he was away for work.

"I must have been a hands-on dad because that's what my children tell me," he told the outlet.

His youngest daughter, Melanie, said as much, remembering that he would drive through the night to see them. “He would find a way to make his way back home to see us,” she told Senior Voice Alaska in 2015.

According to People, William Shatner’s eldest daughter, Leslie, had a brief foray into the limelight as a child, appearing in a season one episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. However, she pursued a career far removed from Hollywood, settling in Orange County, California, as an occupational therapist.

She is married to Gordon Walker and has two sons, Grant and Eric. Leslie has stayed out of the spotlight, although she was featured in an episode of the docuseries This Is Your Life in 1989, honoring her father.

William Shatner's second daughter, Lisabeth, also appeared in Star Trek. Although she acted a little, writing and sculpture were her true passions. She told Whoosh in 2002 that she had her father to thank for her adventurous attitude.

I never say no to a new experience," she said.

Despite growing up with a famous dad, Lisabeth described her childhood as normal, only later realizing his career was unconventional. Today, she is married to Andy Clement, and while it’s unclear if they have children, Shatner proudly noted in 2014 that all his daughters are exceptional mothers.

Melanie, the youngest, showed the most interest in acting, appearing in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and a 1988 commercial with her father. However, she eventually left the industry.

“I didn't fully enjoy acting,” she told Senior Voice Alaska.

Instead, she put her energy into creating a family with actor Joel Gretsch, with whom she has two daughters, Kaya and Willow. On numerous occasions, William Shatner has praised his children's parenting, saying:

"Being a grandparent is the greatest joy for me."

William Shatner has also become a leading advocate for tinnitus awareness after fighting the condition for decades, caused by an on-set explosion during his Star Trek days. The 94-year-old actor partnered with the nonprofit, Tinnitus Quest, to fund research for a cure while sharing his struggles with the constant ringing in his ears.

He noted that the condition can be debilitating for some and highlighted the lack of effective treatments, calling for scientific breakthroughs. Shatner’s advocacy aims to help the millions who suffer from it, using his star power to increase funding and awareness of the disorder.

