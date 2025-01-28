Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Actress Patti Lupone shares disappointing news

Agatha All Along ended on a note that teased a further journey for the titular witch and Billy Maximoff. So, naturally, fans would have expected a season 2 of the show, however, it looks like they might have to temper their expectations as they won't be getting it after all. This was revealed by Lilia Calderu actress Patti Lupone as she confirmed that the show won't be returning for season 2.

Talking about a potential Agatha All Along season 2 on Andy Cohen Live on January 27, 2025, the actress revealed that writer Jac Schaeffer decided to continue the series. However, Lupone did express a desire to make a season 2 of the series.

“There won’t be one,” said Lupone in regards to a season 2 of the series. “Jac Schaeffer, the creator, came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’”

Trending

Lupone further revealed that this decision was due to Jac Schaeffer not wanting to do a second season and just treating these projects as "one-offs". She also revealed that Shaeffer was asked to do a second season of WandaVision as well, but she declined that offer as well:

“[Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons,’” LuPone added. “She said, ‘They wanted me to do a second season of Wanda Vision and I didn’t.’ She said, ‘There’s too much to write,’ so she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic.”

Agatha All Along's series finale does tease what's next to come

Expand Tweet

While a season 2 of Agatha All Along isn't in the cards right now, it does tease what fans can expect in the future regarding these characters. At the end of the series, it is revealed that a part of Tommy Maximoff's soul still resides within Billy Maximoff and Agatha then helps the young kid reincarnate his brother. Billy can guide Tommy's soul into that of a kid who was just drowned by bullies.

Rio Vidal returns to collect her due from Agatha, but she sacrifices herself to save Billy. However, Agatha then comes back as a ghost as it is revealed that she didn't fully achieve an afterlife as well. During this sequence, it is also revealed that Billy was the one who ended up creating the Witches' Road subconsciously so he could find his brother.

Agatha All Along then ends with Billy teaming up with Agatha's ghost as they venture out into the world to find Tommy Maximoff. So, while fans won't get a season 2 of the show, they can expect their stories to continue in the future in separate projects.

What is Agatha All Along about?

Expand Tweet

Agatha All Along is a Disney+ Marvel series created by Jac Schaeffer. It is a sequel to WandaVision and follows Agatha Harkness as she goes on a journey to get her powers back after losing them. The official synopsis reads:

"The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road..."

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, and more. The entire first season is available to stream on Disney+ right now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback