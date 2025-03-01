Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: Full list of cast for the MGM+ drama

MGM+ will premiere Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, a six-part limited series, on March 2, 2025. Starring Eric McCormack, Peter Gadiot, and Ángel López-Silva, the drama follows nine strangers stranded in a remote Mexican jungle after surviving a plane crash. Their fight for survival takes a deadly turn as they begin to die one by one and force the remaining survivors to uncover the killer among them.

Anthony Horowitz created, wrote, and executive produced the series, which is produced by Eleventh Hour Films. Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez also serve as executive producers.

Horowitz originally developed the series in 2020 for Blumhouse Television, but it later moved to MGM+. BBC One has also acquired the series for broadcast in the U.K.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: Full list of cast

1) Eric McCormack as Kevin

Eric McCormack as Kevin (Image via YouTube/MGM+)

Emmy Award-winner Eric McCormack takes on the role of Kevin in the upcoming thriller Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. Best known for his performances as Will Truman in Will & Grace (1998), as well as in Travelers (2016), and Perception (2012).

When the survivors start dying in strange and violent ways, fear takes over, forcing Kevin and the others to question who they can trust.

2) Peter Gadiot as Carlos

Peter Gadiot as Carlos (Image via YouTube/MGM+)

Peter Gadiot plays Carlos, one of the nine survivors trapped in the Mexican jungle after a plane crash in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. Gadiot is known for his roles in Queen of the South (2016), Netflix’s One Piece (2023), Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013), and Yellowjackets (2021).

When the survivors begin dying one by one in violent and mysterious ways, Carlos must navigate the rising paranoia as the group desperately tries to uncover the killer before it’s too late.

3) David Ajala as Zack

David Ajala as Zack (Image via YouTube/MGM+)

David Ajala plays Zack, another survivor in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. He is known for his roles in Supergirl (2018), Nightflyers (2018), and Star Trek: Discovery (2020). Ajala brings life to his character as Zack, a member of the group stranded in a remote jungle after a plane crash.

Told through flashbacks, the series slowly unveils the mystery behind the killings, with Zack and the other survivors racing to discover the truth before they succumb.

4) Jan Le as Amy Maclean

Jan Le plays Amy Maclean, one of the survivors in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue. Known for her roles in Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue (2025), Atlanta (2016), and Grace (2021).

As one of the survivors, Le’s character faces the mounting tension in the jungle before meeting a tragic end.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue: Other members of the cast

In addition to the list of actors, the series showcases a list of supporting cast in the series.

Sebastián Capitán Viveros as Lopez

Ángel López-Silva as Capitan Gabriel Vega

Isaiah St Jean as Emilio

Harlys Becerra as Héctor Guzman

Deborah Ayorinde as Claire

Hari Dhillon as David Malik

Gloria Garcia as Dr. Sofia Guijarro

Daniel Topic as Frank Courtney

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Travis Davies

Adam Long as Dan Maclean

Siobhán McSweeney as Lisa Davies

Carolina Guerra as Cora De Léon

Joana Borja as Beatriz Ortega

Sebastian Orozco as Daniel Sánchez

Lydia Wilson as Sonja

Don't miss the premiere of Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue on March 2, 2025, on MGM+.

