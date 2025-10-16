Nobody Wants This season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

Nobody Wants This season 1, which premiered on Netflix in September 2024, ended with several unresolved issues for season 2 to address in 2025. Erin Foster's romantic comedy centers on Joanne, an agnostic s*x podcaster, and Noah, a rabbi, as they navigate the beginning of an unlikely relationship amid many challenges. From cultural and family issues to personal struggles, the two fight through everything in their effort to start a relationship.

Ad

Season 1 kicked off with Joanne and Noah meeting at a dinner party, where their instant chemistry is complicated by their different backgrounds. Despite their doubts, they start a relationship, facing questions from all sides, especially from Noah’s family. Joanne’s career doesn’t help convince his family, and since Noah’s career depends on him dating or marrying someone within their community, it only makes things worse.

Things reach a breaking point when Joanne decides to end the relationship for various reasons. This made more than a few people on Noah’s side happy, although by the season’s end, he has an epiphany, and he ultimately chooses Joanne over his career ambitions.

Ad

Trending

Noah and Joanne get together in Nobody Wants This season 1, but many issues remain unresolved

Nobody Wants This season 1 poster (Image via Netflix)

While the season finale of Nobody Wants This season 1 shows Noah and Joanne reunite, many issues remain unresolved. Their relationship begins despite initial hesitation, but Noah’s family becomes a major obstacle for Joanne.

Ad

His mother disapproves of their relationship because Joanne is not Jewish. This is worsened by the fact that Joanne is a s*x podcaster who discusses s*x and relationships, and her fanbase is gradually growing.

Additionally, Noah’s ambition to become Head Rabbi in Nobody Wants This season 1 was nearing fulfillment before he started dating Joanne, and her non-Jewish background complicates things further. He learns that unless he marries or dates someone within the faith, he might lose the position.

Ad

Joanne is willing to convert but eventually ends things, feeling she was compromising too much despite her feelings. Although they end the season back together, many issues remain, including Joanne’s worry that she was sacrificing too much. Furthermore, Noah’s family, especially his mother, continues to doubt that Joanne is the right woman for him. This leaves their future uncertain and sets the stage for an uneasy path ahead in Nobody Wants This season 1.

Ad

Sasha and Morgan’s friendship might be over before it even got a chance to truly kick off

Ad

Throughout Nobody Wants This season 1, Morgan, Joanne’s sister and podcast co-host, and Sasha, Noah’s awkward yet kind and lovable brother, somehow forged an unlikely bond. While they share chemistry and quickly become close friends, their relationship nearly ends before it can truly begin.

This happened after Esther, Sasha’s wife, took his phone and found lengthy text conversations between the two. She then informed Noah and Sasha’s mom, Bina, that the two sisters should get out of her life, unhappy that her husband was talking to another woman.

Ad

Things get even worse for Morgan when Joanne completely ignores her warning about Noah, which, in all fairness, was planted by Rebecca, Noah’s ex, when Morgan spoke to her. It also hints at something bigger brewing between the two sisters that season 2 might explore.

However, with Noah’s mother and sister-in-law now involved, what could have been a budding friendship that added depth to the show seems to be cut short. The season 2 trailer shows this as it appears Sasha and Esther have repaired their relationship, while Morgan continues to support her sister through her own relationship struggles.

Ad

Nobody Wants This season 2 premieres on Netflix on October 23, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More