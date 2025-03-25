“None of them have any concept of boundaries”— Fans point out bizarre plot point in Doctor Odyssey 

Episode 11 of Doctor Odyssey has sparked heated discussions among fans, with many questioning the unusual dynamics between the characters. The latest episode, titled Casino Week, delves deeper into the relationships aboard the floating hospital, but one particular aspect has left viewers perplexed.

This episode features Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) as he navigates the fallout from Avery's unexpected pregnancy while managing a high-stakes medical emergency. Meanwhile, Captain Donahue (Don Johnson) and Chief Engineer Athena (Gina Torres) become involved in the personal lives of the medical staff in ways that stretch believability.

A particularly baffling aspect of Doctor Odyssey episode 11 is the frequency with which non-medical personnel become entangled in the romantic and personal affairs of the doctors and nurses, which leaves fans questioning the realism of such interactions.

The conversation gained momentum on Reddit, where user "cool_uncle_jules" noted that every main character seems to be best friends, regardless of personal or professional boundaries.

The post sparked a debate, with user "Librarianatrix" commenting,

"Because none of them have any concept of boundaries at all."

Several fans echoed similar sentiments:

"Why is the ship captain acting like the ER doctor’s best friend? That’s not how things work!," one user wrote.

"The whole cast is just… too close? I don’t buy it," another user mused.

"They just randomly insert people into each other’s lives, like a nurse giving fashion advice to a passenger? Why?" – another fan added.

Other Reddit users chimed in with their own takes:

"They watched a lot of My Little Pony and learned friendship is magic, so now everyone on the boat is tight with each other," Sk8erboitkermit wrote.

"Cause it's an ensemble show, if they hated each other there'd be minimal point. The drama comes from the throuple and exterior sources," Skyuni123 commented.

The show’s unconventional approach to character relationships has also sparked debate over its romantic subplots. The ongoing love triangle involving Dr. Max Bankman, Nurse Avery, and Nurse Tristan (Sean Teale) took a dramatic turn when Avery became pregnant. With both men deeply invested in her life, fans are finding the storyline difficult to accept.

"Avery’s appeal to BOTH of them is baffling. The writers really expect us to believe this?," a fan questioned.

"I love a good love triangle, but this one feels forced," another added.

Some fans have defended the show's portrayal of relationships aboard the ship. One user noted,

"My friend worked on a cruise ship for more than a decade, and they are indeed incredibly tight with their coworkers, but tend to divide on job lines. It’s not too weird to have the highly ranked med crew hanging with the bridge and the head of engineering."

Phillipa Soo on Avery’s complex love triangle in Doctor Odyssey

Phillipa Soo, who plays Nurse Avery on Doctor Odyssey, has weighed in on the drama. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on March 24, 2025, the actress said:

"I find the idea of exploring a three-person relationship on TV fascinating. It’s rare, and it brings complexity to Avery’s journey. Their relationship continues to grow in unexpected ways."

Despite receiving mixed reactions from fans, Doctor Odyssey continues to be a compelling mix of medical drama and interpersonal entanglements. While some viewers express frustration over the lack of boundaries, others value the show’s daring storytelling. Whether the dynamics will evolve more convincingly is yet to be determined.

Doctor Odyssey airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

