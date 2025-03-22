“NOW they have helicopters?!”- Fans thrilled with new development in Doctor Odyssey episode 11

Doctor Odyssey episode 11, titled Casino Week, aired on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The episode brought 9-1-1’s Athena Grant aboard The Odyssey for the first-ever crossover between the two series. Athena is called to the ship by the FBI to investigate a potential heist targeting the ship’s vault.

During Casino Week, Athena discovers a bigger scheme than expected. The thieves are swapping passengers' high-end jewelry with 3D-printed replicas instead of targeting the vault’s cash. The culprits turn out to be an elderly woman and her grandson. As Athena tries to stop them, she also battles traumatic flashbacks from a past cruise disaster.

What surprised many fans was the dramatic moment when helicopters played a crucial role in the episode.

The first comment that made waves on Reddit was simply put: “NOW they have helicopters?!”

This comment reflected fans' surprise at the sudden helicopter rescue toward the end of the episode. After the crime is revealed, the thieves are flown out via helicopter, which caught fans off guard. The helicopters, which felt like a plot twist, gave a dramatic finish to the episode.

Others also commented on Reddit:

One of them read, “There was no mystery with who the burglar was LMAO. Also, no, if the ship was on fire, a crew member would be sent to get that for her and she would be escorted willingly or not to her muster station.”

Another fan commented, “Helicopter!!! There would be a helicopter!! Get that girl her heart!”

These tweets showed a mix of confusion and excitement. Fans were trying to figure out why such an over-the-top development was included, but it only added to the spectacle of the episode.

Other comments reflected even more amusement and humor.

“Let me guess....they'll do the transplant on the ship after the poker game!” said one.

Another comment read, “And that could explain the glittery substance on her arm”

A third fan added, “On a real cruise ship, they would have sounded a general emergency, which is 7 short blasts of the horn + 1 long.”

A detailed recap of Doctor Odyssey episode 11

Doctor Odyssey episode 11 (Image via ABC)

Doctor Odyssey episode 11 saw Athena join The Odyssey under unusual circumstances. After an arrest at the port, Athena finds herself trapped on the ship when a door locks behind her, and she’s unable to get out.

The tension mounts as she’s stuck in a closet, dealing with flashbacks to the traumatic events of her previous cruise experience on 9-1-1. Her unease is palpable as she’s trapped on a cruise ship once again.

While in the ship’s medical bay, Athena is checked by Dr. Max Bankman. Her stay takes a turn when the FBI informs her that the man she arrested has two accomplices on board, planning a heist.

Determined to stop them, Athena discovers they aren’t after the vault’s money but passengers' jewelry. An elderly woman and her grandson use a safe-cracking device to swap real jewelry with 3D-printed replicas, but Athena catches on.

Doctor Odyssey episode 11 (Image via ABC)

Doctor Odyssey episode 11 reaches a peak when Athena’s PTSD is triggered by a smoke bomb set off by the thieves to distract everyone. Despite this, Athena pushes through her panic, works with Max, and successfully apprehends the culprits. The episode ends with a tense moment of justice served as the criminals are arrested, showing Athena’s strength even under pressure.

Doctor Odyssey episode 11 is available on Hulu.

