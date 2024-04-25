"One of the most fun characters I've played"— Kate Hudson discusses her experience working on 'Glee' in new podcast with Jenna Ushkowitz

Bride Wars star Kate Hudson recently opened up about her time as a recurring character in Glee. During a Monday, April 22 episode of Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudson's Sibling Rivalry podcast, Hudson revealed that she enjoyed playing her character, Cassandra July.

"Honestly, [Cassandra was] one of the most fun characters I've played because she was so mean," Hudson said.

For the recent episode, fellow Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz joined Kate and her brother as a guest. They talked about their experience filming the hit Fox TV show Glee, where Ushkowitz portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang, a series regular until season 6. Ushkowitz said that despite having their "squabbles," the cast of Glee was like a "family." Meanwhile, Hudson revealed that the show's set was "very dramatic."

Hudson appeared in the fourth season of Glee as Cassandra July, the dance instructor of series star Lea Michele's Rachel Berry.

Cassandra July was a dance teacher at the New York Academy of the Dramatic Arts. She appeared in five episodes of season 4 as Rachel Berry's dance instructor. With a nickname of Crazy July, Cassandra is known for her temper and harsh attitude towards Rachel. However, in the end, she becomes nicer to her and reveals that her hard-nosed attitude was due to her noticing Rachel's talent.

Ushkowitz, who hosts her own podcast with Glee co-star Kevin McHale named And That's What You REALLY Missed, was rewatching the entirety of the show alongside McHale. She revealed that rewatching the show was strange, cathartic, and therapeutic, all at the same time.

Now, Ushkowitz felt like she was watching the show from a fan perspective sans the baggage that came with being in the show. Kate Hudson interjected and said,

"It was a very dramatic set. Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth and a lot of hormones ... it's youthful and young."

Jenna Ushkowitz agreed that the cast had their squabbles, but they were all "very close" despite that. She revealed that the cast was like family and that getting along with each other was easier than it wasn't. According to Ushkowitz, as dramatic as everything was, there were so many moving parts, cast members, and personalities on the set.

Kate Hudson agreed that the drama may have existed due to the cast being "so close" and the show being so huge. She agreed they were like a "young little family" and were bound to have all the "stuff" that came with being a family. Kate also complimented the "extraordinary talent" on Glee.

"There's a reason why very talented people can sometimes be challenging to work with: They can be uncompromising. They really believe in themselves," she said, adding, "They know what they have to offer, and so you know, you get all of that in one room, and there's going to be some fun drama."

Ushkowitz revealed that members of the cast saw each other more than they ever saw their own families, which only added to their closeness. Another factor she added to Hudson's initial perception was how people, especially women who learn to advocate for themselves, can come across as "really strong," but that can be perceived differently from how it was intended to be perceived.