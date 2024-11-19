One Tree Hill - Full list of cast explored

One Tree Hill is an American coming-of-age drama series created by filmmaker and former screenwriter Mark Schwahn, which was released on September 23, 2003, on the WB channel. The series went on to run for 9 successive seasons, and shifted its broadcast to the CW channel, until it ended on April 4, 2012.

The story is set in a fictional town in North Carolina named Tree Hill and revolves around the rivalry between two half-brothers Nathan Scott and Lucas Scott. The central reason behind their discord arises from achieving a position in the high school's basketball team. This conflict later adds to their personal relationships, ego clashes, and love triangles, adding more characters to the storyline.

As per a Forbes article, published on November 18, 2024, One Tree Hill actor Paul Teal, who played the role of Josh Avery in the series, passed away from Stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 35. The actor made his debut in One Tree Hill season 7, as Josh, a movie actor, who later revealed himself to be homosexual.

The cast of One Tree Hill explored

1) Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott

Chad Michael Murray as Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In One Tree Hill, Murray played the role of Lucas Scott from the debut episode till season 6. He is portrayed as Nathan's half-brother, who are portrayed as rivals in the high school basketball team, during the initial episodes of the series. Lucas starts up as a star player for the team, but his dream of becoming a professional athlete fades away upon realizing he has a genetic heart disease.

Murray is an actor, author, and former model, who other than this series, is known for his recurring roles in Gilmore Girls (2000), Dawson's Creek (2001), and Riverdale (2019). Some of his recent screen credits include Christmas on Windmill Way (2023), Sullivan's Crossing (2023), and Mother of the Bride (2024).

2) James Lafferty as Nathan Scott

James Lafferty as Nathan Scott in One Tree Hill (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Lafferty played the role of Nathan, who started as an antagonist in the series, a stern rival of Lucas, wanting to take over his brother's position in the basketball team. However, he meets and eventually falls in love with Lucas's best friend Haley. With the seasons, the brothers form a strong bond, and Nathan ends up marrying Haley.

Born in Hemer, California, James Lafferty is the sibling of actor Stuart Lafferty. He has shared screen roles in movies and TV series including Oculus (2014), Haffle Street (2015), Small Town Crime (2017), The Haunting of Hill House (2018), Everyone Is Doing Great (2021), and Red Right Hand (2024).

3) Bethany Joy Lenz as Haley James Scott

In One Tree Hill, Lenz portrayed the role of Lucas's best friend and Nathan's wife Haley James Scott. Nathan initially pursued Haley to provide him with tuition lessons due to his low grades. Though initially, Nathan did it to not get excluded from the basketball team, while also a way to poke Lucas, they eventually end up falling in love. By the end of season 1, Haley and Nathan get married at the age of 16.

Bethany Joy Lenz is an American actress, director, and producer, who is best known for her appearances in Dexter (2006), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013), Grey's Anatomy (2006), and Pearson (2019). Recently, she has appeared in a few podcasts including Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2023), Dark Sanctum (2022), and I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario (2024)

4) Hilarie Burton Morgan as Peyton Sawyer

Morgan played the role of Peyton Sawyer, Nathan's casual girlfriend in the series, who wanted to pursue her career in art and music. Lucas had been in love with her since childhood, but their feelings face obstacles with Peyton's other relationships, especially with Brooke. She was brought up without her parents and found herself relying on Lucas as her closest kin. The two eventually learn to overcome the obstacles and end up marrying. She becomes the mother to Lucas's daughter Sawyer Brooke Scott.

Hilarie Burton is an American actress, known for her role as Deborah Owens in The Secret Life of Bees (2008). Some of her recent screen credits include Council of Das (2020), Dear Christmas (2020), and Good Sam. Moreover, she also played the role of Lucille Smith in The Walking Dead (2010).

Additional cast in One Tree Hill

The major supporting cast in the series include:

Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis

Lee Norris as Marvin McFadden

Paul Johansson as Dan Scott

Barbara Alyn Woods as Deb Scott

Jackson Brundage as Jamie Scott

Austin Nichols as Julian Baker

Moira Kelly as Karen Roe

Craig Sheffer as Keith Scott

Robert Buckley as Clay Evans

Shantel VanSanten as Quinn James

Stephen Colletti as Chase Adams

Lisa Goldstein Kirsch as Millicent Hixtable

Barry Corbin as Whitey

Danneel Ackles as Rachel Gatina

