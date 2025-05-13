Oxygen announces 4 new true crime titles for fall 2025: Here’s all you need to know

Oxygen unveiled four new reality-based true crime series that are scheduled to come out in autumn 2025, adding its slate of real-life mysteries and criminal investigations fare for fans to watch. Four new titles, titled The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher, The Death Row Informant, The Silent Serial Killer: Gretzler, and Killer Grannies, are slated to come out, according to various sources.

Each series will be centered on various facets of crime, from expert-level investigations and infamous serial killers to stunning cases with unlikely perpetrators. This is part of Oxygen's larger initiative to bring original, high-end true crime programming to audiences, seeking to share new insights and untold tales of the criminal justice system.

The fresh slate is part of Versant's first big programming announcement for the 2025-26 season, which consists of new and returning shows across its networks, including Oxygen True Crime. The four new shows are crafted to appeal to viewers who enjoy rich storytelling, actual investigative work, and the psychological nuances behind criminal behavior.

A closer look at each of the four new Oxygen true crime shows for fall 2025

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher

The Death Investigator with Barbara Butcher will have its premiere in the fall of 2025. Murder investigations are dramatized by the series based on the experience of Barbara Butcher, an experienced death investigator from New York.

Versant's release quotes that the program will give unparalleled insights into big-name murder cases, giving spectators a glimpse into how complicated deaths are investigated and solved. Barbara Butcher's knowledge and point of view are anticipated to lead the story, highlighting both the science and the personal stories that make up each case.

The Death Row Informant

Another new series, The Death Row Informant, will also premiere in fall 2025. It follows an ex-FBI agent, Ken Mains, and a prison informant, as they collaborate to find information about unsolved murders connected to a convicted serial killer. The informant, a fellow inmate, received confessions from the killer over a decade, documenting details about more than 20 unsolved murders.

The series will follow the process of reviewing these confessions, searching for new victims, and seeking closure for families affected by the crimes. The show is produced by Wolf Entertainment and other partners, with Kevin Brennecke as showrunner.

The Silent Serial Killer: Gretzler

The Silent Serial Killer: Gretzler is a documentary series that will debut in fall 2025. The series takes a look at the case of Doug Gretzler, a serial murderer who, with the help of his partner Willie Steelman, killed 17 individuals throughout a three-week crime wave in 1973. The reason behind the murders is unknown, and the police and relatives have been trying to find out for decades.

The series will be based on first-person interviews and more than 500 hours of taped conversations with Gretzler, who will share his confessions and discuss the psychology of his crimes. Glass Entertainment is producing the show, with Nancy Glass and others as executive producers.

Killer Grannies

Killer Grannies is another new true crime series that will air on Oxygen in fall 2025. The series will feature surprising cases of grandmothers who are killers, dispelling stereotypes of who can commit serious crimes.

Every episode will examine various cases, revealing the circumstances and motives behind these surprise crimes. The series will shed light on the lives of people who, as it seemed on the surface, committed violent crimes.

Stay tuned for more updates about Oxygen's fall 2025 schedule.

