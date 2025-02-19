Hulu’s political thriller Paradise season 1 has kept audiences on edge with its gripping storyline filled with mystery, deception, and high-stakes drama. Created by Dan Fogelman, the show is set in a post-apocalyptic underground bunker in Colorado, where Xavier Collins (Sterling K. Brown) becomes entangled in the murder of President Cal Bradford (James Marsden). As the season approaches its climax, anticipation for Episode 6 is at an all-time high.

With every episode introducing unexpected twists, Paradise season 1 has quickly gained a loyal following and positive reviews, establishing itself as one of the most talked-about series this year. As Episode 7, The Day, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 12:00 AM ET.

Paradise season 1: Release date and time

Paradise season 1 episode 7 will be released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 12:00 AM ET. The episode will be available exclusively on Hulu for viewers in the United States. International audiences can catch the show on Disney+, depending on regional availability.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Tuesday, February 25, 2025 12:00 AM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Monday, February 24, 2025 9:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Monday, February 24, 2025 11:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Monday, February 24, 2025 10:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Tuesday, February 25, 2025 6:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Tuesday, February 25, 2025 10:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Tuesday, February 25, 2025 5:00 AM

Paradise season 1: Where to watch

The show is a Hulu original, requiring a subscription to stream. Hulu provides multiple plans, including the Basic Plan (With Ads) at $9.99/month or $99.99/year, the Ad-Free Plan for $18.99/month, and the Student Plan (With Ads) at $1.99/month (available with a valid student ID).

Additionally, the Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, is available for $82.99/month. Internationally, Disney+ subscribers outside the U.S. can access the series, ensuring a global audience can tune in.

Recap of episode 6: You asked for miracles

In Episode 6 of Paradise, Xavier Collins takes a bold step in his fight against Samantha Redmond and the ruling elite of the community. He devises a strategy to disrupt Samantha's control over the survivors, setting off a chain reaction of events that escalates tensions within Paradise.

A major turning point occurs when Xavier and his ally, Robinson, steal the community’s entire weapons stockpile. They leave behind a taunting message—"Now I have all the guns, ho-ho-ho"—a direct reference to Die Hard. This move forces Samantha into action, and she orders Gabriela to track down Xavier and uncover his true motives.

Meanwhile, the episode sheds light on deeper secrets within the community. Revelations about surface survivors and hidden truths begin to unravel, challenging the foundations of Paradise. As characters confront their own moral dilemmas, alliances shift, and new conflicts emerge.

By the end of the episode, the balance of power is in jeopardy, and the stage is set for a high-stakes confrontation. Xavier’s actions have pushed Samantha into a corner, making the upcoming episodes even more crucial in determining the fate of Paradise.

With only two episodes left in the season, the tension is at an all-time high. Will Xavier’s rebellion succeed, or will Samantha tighten her grip on the community?

What to expect from episode 7: The Day

Titled The Day, Episode 7 is expected to answer some of the biggest questions lingering throughout the season. Directed by John Hoberg, this episode will likely bring major revelations as we move closer to the finale.

In the previous episode, Xavier Collins discovered shocking truths about his past, including the revelation that his wife is still alive. Meanwhile, Sinatra, who was suspected of assassinating the president, was proven innocent. This leaves fans with a burning question—if not Sinatra, then who is responsible?

In Paradise season 1 episode 7, Xavier is expected to delve deeper into the mysteries of Paradise, searching for answers about his wife and the hidden truths that have eluded him so far. With danger lurking around every corner, his journey will be filled with high stakes, unexpected betrayals, and possibly the biggest twists of the season.

As Paradise approaches its final episodes, the stakes have never been higher. With secrets unraveling and alliances shifting, the upcoming episode promises high-intensity drama that could redefine the course of the series.

Don’t miss Paradise season 1 episode 6 on February 18, 2025 available exclusively on Hulu and Disney+!

