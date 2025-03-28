Patricia McGlone's murder: A complete timeline of events

Patricia McGlone, formerly known as "Midtown Jane Doe," was a teenage girl from New York whose body was retrieved by construction workers from a building basement.

It was on February 10, 2003, when her body was retrieved during the demolition of a building in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. The remains of her skeleton were discovered while breaking a concrete floor. Reportedly, her body was tied with an electric cord.

The cause of death was ruled out to be strangulation. It took investigators almost two decades to find her true identity. Crime Junkie Podcast episode titled IDENTIFIED: Midtown Jane Down, explores the story behind Patricia McGlone's murder. The episode was released on March 24, 2025.

What is the story of Patricia McGlone?

The skeletal remains of Patricia McGlone was found by construction workers during the demolition of a building (Representative image via Pexels)

As per USA Today, on February 10, 2003, construction workers were breaking down a building in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood in Manhattan, New York City. Reportedly, right when they were breaking through the concrete floor, workers discovered a skeleton, wrapped in a carpet and tied with an electric cord. As they continued the digging, a skull rolled out.

As per CBS, the body was in a fetal position and had been cemented with concrete. The New York City forensics revealed that the body belonged to a woman between the age of 17 to 19 years, who died due to strangulation.

As per CBS, the girl was wearing a gold signet ring that had the initials "PMcG" engraved on it. Some of her other belongings included a dime from 1969, a green plastic toy soldier, and a Bulova watch belonging to the 1960s era.

The belongings found with Patricia's body revealed details about the time she was murdered (Representative image via Pexels)

With the belongings found on the body, investigators calculated the decade when she was murdered. As per USA Today, the New York Medical Examiner's office revealed that the girl was 5 feet 2 inches tall.

As per CNN, investigators discovered that the victim was killed somewhere between 1969 to the early 1970s. The building where the skeletal remains were discovered had a popular nightclub during that time named The Scenes.

This was a popular rock and roll hubspot, which was run by a man named Steve Paul. Reportedly, many popular celebrities had performed sessions here, including Jimi Hendrix and The Doors.

With a lack of a concrete identity, the body was named Midtown Jane Doe. After initial investigation, with a lack of enough evidence, the case eventually went cold in 2003.

The cold case of Midtown Jane Doe was reopened

The cold case of Midtown Jane Doe was reopened in 2017 where investigators used latest forensic technology to find her true identity (Representative image via Pexels)

As per USA Today, it was in 2017 when detectives from the New York Police Department reopened the case of Midtown Jane Doe. When her body was discovered, forensic science was still evolving and limited.

However, during 2017, investigators used forensic procedures to find the true identity of the body. Detectives tried to find a DNA sample from the skeletal remains. But this took some time, considering the remains had undergone severe decomposition.

Reportedly, it was only in March 2023 that forensics were finally able to create a genetic portfolio that was big enough to be uploaded on public databases.

With the help of genetic genealogy, the DNA profile of the girl was matched with a family member, whose DNA profile was uploaded to an ancestry database. The surname of the individual was found to be McGlone.

Investigation on the history of Patricia McGlone revealed that she was a runaway who married at the age of 16 (Representative image via Pexels)

As per USA Today, the real name of Midtown Jane Doe was found to be Patricia Kathleen McGlone. Reportedly, she was born on April 20, 1953, and her parents were Bernard McGlone and Patricia Gilligan.

As per CNN, she was the only child, and both of her parents were deceased. The documents belonging to her parents revealed that she grew up in the neighborhood of Brooklyn and went to a Catholic School.

From her school records, detectives found that Patricia McGlone missed a major proportion of her classes from 1968 to 1969. As per USA Today, Patricia McGlone dropped out of school and eventually got married when she was 16 years old.

Investigators suspected that Patricia McGlone had a child, whom she gave up for adoption. Eventually, her marriage certificate was found. But the whereabouts of her child couldn't be retrieved since adopted children at that time had the name of their adoptive parents on their birth certificate.

Detectives connected Patricia McGlone to be related to a 9/11 victim

Investigators found the DNA sample of Patrcia matching with a 9/11 victim with genetic genealogy (Representative image via Pexels)

From the genetic database, the DNA sample of Patricia McGlone matched to that of the mother of a 911 victim. When detectives reached out to the woman, she advised the detective to talk to her nephew.

As per USA Today, the nephew revealed that his mother had submitted a DNA swab to the New York City medical examiner. He revealed that his sister died in the 9/11 attacks, which happened in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The DNA swab was uploaded to a public database after the 9/11 incident (Representative image via Pexels)

The DNA sample was submitted to identify the bodies of people who got lost under piles of debris. It was then confirmed that the victim and Patricia McGlone were cousins.

As per CBS, an investigation is currently underway to find out who killed Patricia McGlone. Authorities revealed that though the identity of Patricia's husband is still unknown, he was connected to the building where her body was found.

Currently, detectives are searching for people who were visitors of Steve Paul's The Scene nightclub. Additionally, an investigation is currently ongoing for the people who lived in that neighborhood during that time to find crucial intel.

