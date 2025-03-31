Pauline Devor's murder: A complete timeline of events

Pauline Devor, a 70-year-old woman, disappeared from her residence in June 2007. On June 15, her husband, Bob Devor, returned from a business trip and found their home empty. It was Bob who first reported her missing to the police.

Ad

He additionally reported that 14 guns and a cash of $7,000 were missing from the house. Initially, the authorities from Washington County treated the case as a missing person investigation, but it eventually led to the discovery of a homicide.

Fatal Family Feuds, season 2, episode 7, explores the investigation behind the disappearance of Pauline Devor. The episode titled Hell on the Range aired on March 30, 2025, on Oxygen. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

Ad

Trending

"An unusual 911 call leaves investigators sorting fact from fiction."

What is the story about Pauline Devor's disappearance?

Bob Devor reported that his wife disappeared from the residence (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, Bob Devor reported on June 15, 2007, that his house was burglarized, and that his wife was missing. When investigators arrived at the crime scene, they discovered that there were bullet holes on the walls of the Devor's residence.

Ad

The initial investigation was started in 2007, but authorities failed to find any concrete evidence that could lead them to Pauline Devor. The case eventually went cold until two years later, when a woman named Monica Bautista reached out to the police with crucial information.

In 2009, Monica revealed to Washington County authorities that she was involved in the murder of Pauline Devor. As per Monica, Pauline's daughter, Delores Jean Eggert, orchestrated the crime. Delores, along with Monica, persuaded the victim to visit the family's rural farm in Northwest Washington County, where the murder took place.

Ad

Pauline was shot to death on the Devor's rural farm (Image via Pexels)

Pauline Devor was brutally beaten and shot multiple times to death. Monica revealed that after the murder, the body was burned and disposed of. Following Monica's directions, investigators went to the Devor's farm in April 2009 and discovered bone fragments and dental crown remains.

Ad

As per Oxygen, the remains were sent from the Arkansas State Crime Lab to the FBI's crime lab, where they were confirmed to belong to Pauline Devor. Authorities then attached a recording device to Monica, which captured Delores Jean Eggert admitting that she threw some of Pauline's remains into a nearby river.

Investigators discovered crucial details about Bob Devor and Jean Eggert.

Jean Eggert had a se*ual relationship with her stepfather Bob Devor (Image via Pexels)

As per the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, when investigators delved into the history of Jean Eggert, they found that she shared a se*ual relationship with her stepfather Bob Devor.

Ad

As reported by Oxygen, Jean Eggert had been stealing money from Pauline's credit card, and she feared being caught if her mother reported her. This financial fraud became one of the primary motives for the murder.

Jean Eggert was eventually arrested for killing her mother and was found guilty on August 16, 2010. She was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for the first-degree murder of Pauline Devor.

Monica Bautista Escaned, who testified against Eggert, was also convicted and released on a $10,000 bond for her bail. Bob Devor was also found guilty of tampering with case evidence and fabricating the crime scene.

Ad

According to FindLaw, Bob helped Jean Eggert with money and a vehicle to escape to Mississippi. It was on February 25, 2011, when Bob Devor was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, with a $1,500 fine.

Check our other articles to learn more details about other cases of Fatal Family Feuds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback