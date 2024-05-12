People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer: What happened to Holly Dunn?

The only survivor of the Railroad Killer, Holly Dunn Pendleton, was not one to back down despite a brutal attack on her in August 1997. Dunn and her boyfriend, Christopher Maier, had been at a party when the two snuck out for some time together.

Content warning: Mention of assault, r*pe, and murder

While Maier lost his life at the hands of Angel Maturino Reséndiz, Holly survived a merciless beating and a horrific r*pe to live and testify as a key witness against the Mexican serial killer during his trial. She continues to work with trauma victims and criminal justice through her advocacy center, Holly’s House.

The latest episode of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer titled Surviving the Railroad Killer airs on May 12, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery and showcases the horrific crimes committed by Ángel Reséndiz. The official synopsis reads:

“A new romance between two college students derails when a sadist attacks them during a nighttime walk by the railroad tracks; only one of them lives, and she turns out to be the sole survivor of a serial murderer known as the Railroad Killer.”

What happened to Holly Dunn Pendleton?

On August 28, 1997, Holly K. Dunn Pendleton (20) and her boyfriend, Christopher Maier (21), had been to a university party from which they snuck out early. The University of Kentucky students wanted to share some time alone and thus, sat by the railroad tracks in Lexington. Maier was a theater major while Dunn was a finance student.

As Dunn shared with PEOPLE:

“I don't think we realized that anybody was around — or watching us — until this man comes out from behind an electrical box. And he says, 'Do you have any money?'"

The young couple were startled by a man emerging out of the darkness from behind a metal electrical box with a weapon shaped like an ice pick or screwdriver in his hand. It had been over a month since Angel Maturino Reséndiz had allegedly killed another drifter, Roberto Castro (54), in Colton, California with a piece of plywood.

As Reséndiz held on to Maier, Dunn offered him their credit cards and her car in the hope that he would leave them alone. However, Maturino Reséndiz made both of them kneel on the ground, tied their hands, gagged their mouths, and rummaged through their bags.

Dunn recalled Reséndiz pulling them to a ravine by the train tracks when she almost set herself and Christopher Maier free. In no time, Angel was back with a 50-pound rock, which he dropped on Maier's head, crushing him to death. Reséndiz then proceeded to brutally beat Holly Dunn and r*pe her. She was stabbed in the neck and left to die like Maier.

Holly Dunn was taken to the hospital with an inch-deep stab wound besides a broken jaw, crushed eye socket, and multiple cuts, as reported by the Guardian.

Where is Holly Dunn now?

Holly Dunn had managed to reach a nearby house and ask for help when she regained consciousness. She stayed in the hospital for five days and left with her mouth wired shut for a month.

According to CBS News, the authorities found evidence of the murder and the assault back at the train tracks — the belt used to bind Holly's hands and one of her sandals. As the only survivor of the Railroad Killer, Holly Dunn testified against him at his trial in May 2000, as per KSAT.

Dunn became an active advocate of victims’ rights and co-founded her advocacy center, Holly’s House, in 2008. Dunn penned her memoir, Sole Survivor, and presently works with criminal justice and victim advocacy, according to Fox News.

Watch the newest episode of People Magazine Investigates: Surviving a Serial Killer on Investigation Discovery on Sunday.

