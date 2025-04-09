“Pet wooly mammoth”—Elon Musk reacts in a hilarious way to the revival of the long-extinct Dire Wolf after 12,000 years

The Dire Wolf was once one of the most dangerous predators in North America. Its huge size and strong jaws made it a scary sight. However, they went extinct over 12,000 years ago. Fox4news reported that it may have been due to the wolves not adapting fast enough. They have been brought back to life by scientists at Colossal Biosciences, a biotech company based in Dallas, thanks to progress in biotechnology.

It was the Aenocyon dirus dire wolf that inspired the dogs in HBO’s Game of Thrones. These prehistoric hunters were bigger than gray wolves and had wide heads and strong jaws. They were more of the symbols in the show to represent the strength and loyalty of the Stark family through their close bond with these majestic creatures.

Amid this news, tech magnate Elon Musk shared his thoughts, reacting in a humorous way. He posted on X:

“Please make a miniature pet wooly mammoth.”

usk’s joke, while meant to be funny, added to the fun tone of the conversation about bringing extinct animals back to life. The comment became a meme, which led to many fan responses.

The pups were created using cloning, gene editing, and DNA from fossils, which made people even more curious. A lot of discussion has begun about how biotechnology could be used to bring back to life animals that have been extinct for a long time, like the woolly mammoth.

Restoring these wolves also raises questions about the ethics, practicality, and future effects of bringing long-dead animals back to life.

“May I please have a mini T. rex,” one user commented.

“I wish all extinct-species revivers a very happy “May I pet them?” @realTJRoberts stated.

“They gonna mess around and bring back dinosaurs..” @FiveHeadClub mentioned.

For now, the world has seen the birth of these three pups - Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi - and fans are speculating about what could come next. From miniature mammoths to the revival of dinosaurs, the possibilities are endless, and the internet is buzzing with comments, jokes, and, naturally, memes.

“The mini wooly mammoth one? Aped that one,” @Dior100x mentioned.

“I’m waiting for the Dodo bird,” @krassenstein commented.

Some fans still playfully mocked the de-extinction procedure despite scientific advancements, claiming it might not always produce the desired results.

The concept of de-extinction has caught the public’s interest. Once believed extinct, the Dire Wolf is now leading these debates; what follows is still unknown.

The revival of the Dire Wolf is a monumental achievement

According to CNN, scientists at Colossal Biosciences used sophisticated biotechnological methods to resurrect these ancient canids known as the Dire Wolf. Starting with a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull, they removed ancient DNA from fossils preserved for thousands of years.

The project used cloning and gene-editing technologies to add certain characteristics linked with the Dire Wolf into the genetic composition of modern-day gray wolves, their closest living relatives. It was made possible by this DNA, providing the required genetic material.

Cloning could be done by contrasting the ancient Dire Wolf genomes with modern canids, including wolves, jackals, and foxes. Scientists found important genetic variations. They would give the new pups their Dire Wolf traits, including thicker fur and broader skulls.

Using CRISPR technology, precise gene editing of gray wolves replaced some characteristics with those from extinct species. Embryos were then produced from the resulting genome and implanted into domestic dog surrogates to carry and deliver the Dire Wolf pups.

The puppies’ birth

Colossal Biosciences was able to make three Dire Wolf pups after a lot of work with cloning and genetic editing. Two boys were born on October 1, 2024, and a girl was born on January 30, 2025. These pups are the result of years of work by the company. They have become a symbol of a new era in genetic engineering and saving species from extinction.

Dire Wolf pups have behaved differently from modern wolves, even though their genes are similar to their extinct ancestors. As young animals, the pups have been more nervous and hesitant than adult wolves. This behavior is normal for their age and because they are still getting used to their new surroundings.

The Colossal team is hopeful, though, that as the pups age, their behavior will change, which will help them learn more about Dire Wolves.

A recognizable step for de-extinction

Colossal Biosciences has not stopped with the Dire Wolf. The company has set its sights on resurrecting other extinct species, including the mammoth, dodo bird, and the Tasmanian tiger, since 2021. Their goal is not merely to clone these animals but to use gene-editing to restore functional populations that can live in modern environments.

As Ben Lamm, the cofounder of Colossal Biosciences, put it to CNN,

“This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works.”

He further mentioned,

“Our team took DNA from a 13,000 year old tooth and a 72,000 year old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies.”

This is an exciting new area of biotechnology that could change the way we think about extinction and conservation. Scientists can learn more about the ecosystems and climates that extinct species like the Dire Wolf lived in by studying their genes and how they behaved.

In the future, the technology could also help save endangered species by adding genetic variations that make them stronger.

It looks like the return of these wolves is the start. With the woolly mammoth and other species on the horizon, this technology could be used in many different ways.

