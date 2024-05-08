Pretty Little Liars: Summer School episodes 1 & 2-Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School is slated to air on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Notably, the last season of the spinoff titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin finale delivered a mix of revelations and intense drama. The finale saw Imogen and Tabby confront Chip at the movie theater, where he confesses to assaulting them. When "A" appears, the girls use the opportunity to escape, leaving Chip to face "A's" wrath.

Meanwhile, the truth about Angela Waters surfaces, revealing she was assaulted by Tom Beasley and subsequently ostracized by the community. In a dramatic twist, "A" turns out to be Archie, the son of Principal Clanton and Angela’s half-brother, who seeks revenge for the injustices his sister faced.

The season wraps up with Imogen giving birth and deciding to give her baby up for adoption while Archie escapes from the hospital. The show ends on a suspenseful note, with Archie arriving at Chip’s house, who is out on bail, and abruptly ending Chip’s life.

What time will Pretty Little Liars: Summer School episodes 1 & 2 be released

A still from the trailer of the show. (Image via HBO Max)

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 12:00 AM PT. Below is the release schedule of both the episodes across all time zones:

Timezone Release date Release time Eastern Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 3:00 AM Central Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 2:00 AM Mountain Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 8:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 9:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 9, 2024 1:30 PM

Where to watch Pretty Little Liars: Summer School episodes 1 & 2

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School episodes 1 & 2 will be available on HBO Max. HBO Max has been the home for the latest expansions in the Pretty Little Liars universe, providing a platform for both streaming new episodes and accessing previous seasons of the franchise.

What to expect from Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School picks the plot from where Season One left off. On Christmas morning, after a chilling Christmas Eve event, Imogen and Tabby are opening presents when an urgent phone call is received. The story will finally introduce the new villain, possibly a relative of the notorious 'A', and bring new threats to the town.

This villain, named Bloody Rose, had his face wrapped in a bloody gauze, which can again hint at some sinister and maybe even horrifying backstory. The rest of the season continues to highlight exactly these characters and the problems that arise between them in the summer school semester, such that their fates are much worse than receiving a failing grade.

This season's scares are amped up to focus on the heightened and even more horrific personal struggles each girl must confront and process. With added involvement in summer school, the twisting point of problems combines the horror of academic failure with the terror of surviving the devilish machinations of Bloody Rose.

The official synopsis of the season reads as follows:

"Following the harrowing events of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death - summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test."

Who stars in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School will feature a mix of returning cast members from the first season and exciting new faces. Here's a list of the main cast for the upcoming season:

Returning Cast:

Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams.

Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar.

Chandler Kinney as Tabitha 'Tabby' Hayworth.

Malia Pyles as Minnie 'Mouse' Honrada.

Zaria as Faran Bryant.

New Additions:

Antonio Cipriano as Johnny, Imogen’s co-worker.

Ava Capri as Jen, Noa’s former cellmate.

Noah Alexander Gerry as Christian, Tabby’s new love interest.

Loretta Ables Sayre as Lola, Minnie’s grandmother.

Series Regulars Added:

Jordan Gonzalez as Ash.

Elias Kacavas as Greg.

As mentioned before, viewers can watch both the seasons of the spinoff series on HBO Max.

