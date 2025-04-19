Ransom Canyon soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Ransom Canyon is a new Netflix series that premiered on April 17, offering a thrilling combination of romance and drama set in a small Texas town. The show is based on the book series by Jodi Thomas and revolves around the lives of three ranching families embroiled in a battle for land, legacy, and love.
The series is about Quinn O'Grady (a former concert pianist who now owns a bar) and Staten Kirkland, a rancher. It follows their personal struggles as they confront family secrets, land disputes, and growing relationships.
Madonna Wade-Reed is in charge of the music for Ransom Canyon. She carefully chooses the songs to fit the show's mood and setting. Known for making a unique soundscape for each project, she has collaborated with showrunner April Blair on a number of shows.
Wade-Reed's approach to Ransom Canyon includes a mix of country hits, acoustic music, and indie songs, which give each scene emotional depth. The soundtrack is designed to enhance the experience for the viewer which goes well with both the personal and dramatic plots.
Ransom Canyon: All songs in the series
The Ransom Canyon soundtrack features a mix of energetic country tunes and introspective indie tracks, reflecting the series' emotional landscape. The soundtrack has an approximate runtime of over 2 hours.
Below is a comprehensive list of songs featured in the show:
Episode 101
- I Got You by Brophy, Josh Johnson
- Greatest of All Time by Gavin DeGraw
- Espresso by Ryan Oakes
- Radio by Graffiti Royale
- Color You In by Yam Haus
- Blondie by Modern Aquatic
- Bad Blood by Tumbleweed Wanderers
Episode 102
- Only Wanna Be With You by Hootie & the Blowfish
- Who Are You by Mehro
Episode 103
- Texas Sun by Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
- Feels Good by O.N.E. The Duo
- Second One To Know by Chris Stapleton
- Wildfire by Savvy & Mandy
- High Time by Ethan Tucker
- Dreams on Fire by Livingmore
- Spade by Charley Crockett
- I Need Your Love by Charley Crockett
- Your Daddy Gave Me a Motorcycle by Bombay Beach Revival
Episode 104
- One Million Dollars by King Green
- Orange by Delilah Montagu
- Hola by Sir Augie
- Fox Hunt by Sierra Ferrell
- We Made It by Cedric Burnside
- Here We Go by Josh Logan
- Devil in My Ear by The Red Clay Strays
Episode 105
- All the Ways (feat. Ray Lamontagne) by The Secret Sisters
- Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues by Larkin Poe
- Bad Bad Man by Kari Kimmel
- I’m Back by Sherilyn
- Rodeo by Black River Delta
- Keep Burning by Grand Am
- Coming on Strong by Mississippi Twilight
- Home by Aron Wright
- Show Me What You Got by Beacon Light x Club Danger
- With Fire by Katie Sevigny
Episode 106
- Who’s Gonna Save You Now by D&RG
- Betting It All On You by Brother Thunder
- Queen of Spades by Lew Apollo
- Teardrop by José González
Episode 107
- Satisfies My Soul by Gin Soaked Boy
- Big House by Little Fevers
- Tonight, Tonight by Smashing Pumpkins
Episode 108
- Lost for the Weekend by Black Water Gospel
- Hard Times by Brother Thunder
- Got My Eye on You by The Regulators
- West of Lonesome by Charles Wesley Godwin
- Boomerang by EJ Sarà
- Stay by Cat Power
Episode 109
- Lean In by Patrick Martin
- Thinking About You by Beck
- Crawl Back In by Half Moon Run
- Tom-Tom by Amanda Stone
- Into Dust by Mazzy Star
Episode 110
- Faith in Me by Katie Garfield
- Remember Me by The Hanseroth Twins
- Fancy Like by Walker Hayes
- The Kinda Woman I Like by Zach Top
- White Trash Weekend by Jason & The Haymakers
- Wood for the Trees by Moontricks
- Fall In by Humbear
Music composer: Jeff Cardoni
The atmospheric music for Ransom Canyon was composed by Jeff Cardoni, known for his work on TV shows like Silicon Valley and The Kominsky Method. The Western style of the series complements his acoustic compositions, which use electric guitars, pianos, and bowed strings, among other instruments.
Also read: Is there any possibility of a Ransom Canyon season 2?
Cardoni's music enhances the emotional tone of the show, providing subtle yet impactful personal stories taking place in the small Texas town. His work in Ransom Canyon is recognized for how close it is to the characters and how deeply it connects with their struggles and victories.
Plot of the Netflix series
Ransom Canyon follows the lives of three ranching families Texas Hill Country whose paths intersect. Staten Kirkland, a tough rancher played by Josh Duhamel, is at the center of the drama. He is still grieving the death of his wife while also fighting to protect his family's land from outside threats.
Staten owns the huge Double K Ranch. His life is turned upside down as he goes through the painful process of healing, getting revenge, and finding new opportunities in life that he had missed before.
Also read: I expected a hard-hitting Yellowstone drama, Ransom Canyon gave me a cozy Virgin River twist I didn't see coming
Minka Kelly portrays Quinn O'Grady, a former concert pianist who moves to New York for a while and then moves back to Texas. In order to start over, Quinn has come back to Ransom Canyon to take over the dance hall there.
Despite her success in New York, Quinn is drawn to Staten and his fight to protect the land his family owns. As Staten and Quinn's relationship grows, the tension between them as lovers becomes a central theme, unfolding amidst the families' battle over land and legacy.
As the show goes on, a mysterious cowboy arrives in town and uncovers long-kept secrets that could put everything the families have fought for at risk. In the middle of all the emotional turmoil and romantic drama, Staten and Quinn have to face their pasts and decide if their love can last in Ransom Canyon's harsh realities.
Also read: Ransom Canyon: Release date, cast, plot, and everything
Ransom Canyon is available to stream on Netflix.