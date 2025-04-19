Ransom Canyon soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Ransom Canyon is a new Netflix series that premiered on April 17, offering a thrilling combination of romance and drama set in a small Texas town. The show is based on the book series by Jodi Thomas and revolves around the lives of three ranching families embroiled in a battle for land, legacy, and love.

The series is about Quinn O'Grady (a former concert pianist who now owns a bar) and Staten Kirkland, a rancher. It follows their personal struggles as they confront family secrets, land disputes, and growing relationships.

Madonna Wade-Reed is in charge of the music for Ransom Canyon. She carefully chooses the songs to fit the show's mood and setting. Known for making a unique soundscape for each project, she has collaborated with showrunner April Blair on a number of shows.

Wade-Reed's approach to Ransom Canyon includes a mix of country hits, acoustic music, and indie songs, which give each scene emotional depth. The soundtrack is designed to enhance the experience for the viewer which goes well with both the personal and dramatic plots.

Ransom Canyon: All songs in the series

A still from Ransom Canyon (Image via Netflix)

The Ransom Canyon soundtrack features a mix of energetic country tunes and introspective indie tracks, reflecting the series' emotional landscape. The soundtrack has an approximate runtime of over 2 hours.

Below is a comprehensive list of songs featured in the show:

Episode 101

I Got You by Brophy, Josh Johnson

Greatest of All Time by Gavin DeGraw

Espresso by Ryan Oakes

Radio by Graffiti Royale

Color You In by Yam Haus

Blondie by Modern Aquatic

Bad Blood by Tumbleweed Wanderers

Episode 102

Only Wanna Be With You by Hootie & the Blowfish

Who Are You by Mehro

Episode 103

Texas Sun by Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Feels Good by O.N.E. The Duo

Second One To Know by Chris Stapleton

Wildfire by Savvy & Mandy

High Time by Ethan Tucker

Dreams on Fire by Livingmore

Spade by Charley Crockett

I Need Your Love by Charley Crockett

Your Daddy Gave Me a Motorcycle by Bombay Beach Revival

Episode 104

One Million Dollars by King Green

Orange by Delilah Montagu

Hola by Sir Augie

Fox Hunt by Sierra Ferrell

We Made It by Cedric Burnside

Here We Go by Josh Logan

Devil in My Ear by The Red Clay Strays

Episode 105

All the Ways (feat. Ray Lamontagne) by The Secret Sisters

Bleach Blonde Bottle Blues by Larkin Poe

Bad Bad Man by Kari Kimmel

I’m Back by Sherilyn

Rodeo by Black River Delta

Keep Burning by Grand Am

Coming on Strong by Mississippi Twilight

Home by Aron Wright

Show Me What You Got by Beacon Light x Club Danger

With Fire by Katie Sevigny

Episode 106

Who’s Gonna Save You Now by D&RG

Betting It All On You by Brother Thunder

Queen of Spades by Lew Apollo

Teardrop by José González

Episode 107

Satisfies My Soul by Gin Soaked Boy

Big House by Little Fevers

Tonight, Tonight by Smashing Pumpkins

Episode 108

Lost for the Weekend by Black Water Gospel

Hard Times by Brother Thunder

Got My Eye on You by The Regulators

West of Lonesome by Charles Wesley Godwin

Boomerang by EJ Sarà

Stay by Cat Power

Episode 109

Lean In by Patrick Martin

Thinking About You by Beck

Crawl Back In by Half Moon Run

Tom-Tom by Amanda Stone

Into Dust by Mazzy Star

Episode 110

Faith in Me by Katie Garfield

Remember Me by The Hanseroth Twins

Fancy Like by Walker Hayes

The Kinda Woman I Like by Zach Top

White Trash Weekend by Jason & The Haymakers

Wood for the Trees by Moontricks

Fall In by Humbear

Music composer: Jeff Cardoni

The atmospheric music for Ransom Canyon was composed by Jeff Cardoni, known for his work on TV shows like Silicon Valley and The Kominsky Method. The Western style of the series complements his acoustic compositions, which use electric guitars, pianos, and bowed strings, among other instruments.

Cardoni's music enhances the emotional tone of the show, providing subtle yet impactful personal stories taking place in the small Texas town. His work in Ransom Canyon is recognized for how close it is to the characters and how deeply it connects with their struggles and victories.

Plot of the Netflix series

Ransom Canyon follows the lives of three ranching families Texas Hill Country whose paths intersect. Staten Kirkland, a tough rancher played by Josh Duhamel, is at the center of the drama. He is still grieving the death of his wife while also fighting to protect his family's land from outside threats.

Staten owns the huge Double K Ranch. His life is turned upside down as he goes through the painful process of healing, getting revenge, and finding new opportunities in life that he had missed before.

Minka Kelly portrays Quinn O'Grady, a former concert pianist who moves to New York for a while and then moves back to Texas. In order to start over, Quinn has come back to Ransom Canyon to take over the dance hall there.

Despite her success in New York, Quinn is drawn to Staten and his fight to protect the land his family owns. As Staten and Quinn's relationship grows, the tension between them as lovers becomes a central theme, unfolding amidst the families' battle over land and legacy.

As the show goes on, a mysterious cowboy arrives in town and uncovers long-kept secrets that could put everything the families have fought for at risk. In the middle of all the emotional turmoil and romantic drama, Staten and Quinn have to face their pasts and decide if their love can last in Ransom Canyon's harsh realities.

Ransom Canyon is available to stream on Netflix.

