Reacher season 3 episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The much-awaited Reacher season 3 episode 7, titled L.A. Story, is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 20, 2025. As the show, starring Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher nears its climax, fans eagerly anticipate what will unfold next.

In this episode, Reacher's journey takes him to Los Angeles, where a new chapter of trouble and intrigue will likely start. Jack might face even bigger threats and more complex plots because he always seeks justice.

Reacher's skill and determination will be tested once again as he has to find his way through a world full of dangerous enemies. Fans can expect more plot twists and turns in this episode because the stakes are high.

Reacher season 3 episode 7 releases on March 20, 2025

Reacher season 3 episode 7 will be available on Prime Video. The show's episode will air on March 20, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Fans worldwide will be able to stream the episode simultaneously, with the timing adjusted to match their local time zones.

The release times for the episode for other regions are listed below:

Region Release Day & Date Time USA (PT) Thursday, March 20, 2025 12 am USA (ET) Thursday, March 20, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, March 20, 2025 5 am UK (BST) Thursday, March 20, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, March 20, 2025 9 am India (IST) Thursday, March 20, 2025 1:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Thursday, March 20, 2025 9 am Philippines (PHT) Thursday, March 20, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACDT) Thursday, March 20, 2025 6:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, March 20, 2025 8 pm

Reacher season 3 episode 7: What to expect from the episode?

As episode 6 ends, Jack Reacher's investigation takes him to Los Angeles in Reacher season 3 episode 7. The expectation is that he may find more secrets that connect to the bigger plot.

So, in Reacher season 3 episode 7, Jack will have to deal with dangerous enemies as he goes deeper into his search for justice. Also, there is a chance that Neagley may have to face further consequences for being with Jack in this investigation. Whether Teresa will be found in good shape or if something happens to her remains unknown.

Reacher season 3 episode 6 recap

In Reacher season 3 episode 6, Smoke on the Water, things get very heated when Reacher finally faces his old enemy McCabe (also known as Quinn). It picks up with McCabe and Reacher meeting in real life, where the last episode left off.

McCabe, due to his amnesia, can't remember the last time they met because Reacher shot him in the head. McCabe is getting ready for a big arms deal when Reacher finds out more about Teresa Daniels. She is the redhead being held captive when McCabe's men bring in a dress for her. Reacher figures out that she is still alive in McCabe's care. Duffy starts looking into where the dress came from.

McCabe tells them about his business dealings with the Russian mafia. He simply wants to kill Beck because of his stupidity in hiring an ATF agent as a maid in his home. While this is happening, Beck deals with the growing threat of McCabe's men.

In a scene where Jack returns her batch to Duffy, Richard finds that Guillermo is alive, and his initial abduction in episode 1 is staged. To keep his cover and protect Richard, Reacher tells him the truth.

In a different scene, Neagley, a key ally, kills two of McCabe's men who are trying to kill her. McCarthy finds out that Reacher is connected to the 110th Special Investigators, which blows his cover, and his life is in danger.

Reacher barely makes it out alive after killing several of McCabe's men in a brutal fight in the woods. Beck's son Richard is forced to play Russian Roulette during the chaos. Reacher and Duffy find out that Teresa is being held on a boat in Sweet Marie at the end of the episode, but she is already gone when they arrive.

After getting into a fight with Harley, one of McCabe's men, Reacher and Duffy, leave him in the boat, and the boat explodes. They have no more leads. Finally, they decide to go to Los Angeles to find Teresa and end McCabe's terror. From here, Reacher season 3 episode 7 is about to take up.

Reacher season 3 episode 7 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

