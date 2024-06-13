Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 6 review: Blood, Sweat and Glitter

Season 2 episode 6 of Reginald the Vampire, titled Blood, Sweat, and Glitter released on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

In the previous episode, Operation: Kill Balestro was formed to kill the all-powerful angel. Ultimately, the plan was a missed attempt and a failure as Balestro escaped and was still adamant about killing the vampire species within 17 days.

In the latest episode of Reginald the Vampire released this Wednesday on Syfy, there is still a lot of mystery in the air. Reginald goes to Abraham’s party. Abraham is an all-powerful vampire who can help Reginald beat Balestro. Sarah, Maurice, and Reginald have to find better allies to save the vampire species before Balestro comes and attacks them next.

Reginald the Vampire season 2 episode 6: A recap

In the 6th episode of season 2 of Reginald the Vampire, the trio Reginald, Maurice, and Sarah are seen in front of Abraham’s hotel in Spokane. Todd is seen trying hard to convince Mike to turn him into a vampire. Mike denies Todd’s idea of them dating although he admits that Todd and he are good friends and he enjoys his company.

Mike tells Todd a story from his past, where Mike thought that he loved one of his bandmates but later realized that he was more in love with his art than the person himself.

Later in the episode, Angela discovers a note from Reginald and also Justin’s grimoire, which she tries to get rid of but fails. The scene swiftly moves to Angela who is seen casting a spell to get her house back but ultimately messes the spell.

The trio solving riddles

Baskin, Sarah, and Maurice enter the hotel and are seen solving riddles. An elevator appears soon after. Halfway through the episode, Mike and Todd are seen watching Uriel, who is not in the best mood after having a getting his heart broken by Sarah.

Later in the episode, Mike changes his mind and decides to turn Todd into a vampire after Todd asks Mike to try his new edible recipes in a wide range of flavors.

Elevator decisions

The scene moves to the trio who are on the elevator and soon realize that they are stuck in a maze. Later, Reginald discovers a party after he exits the elevator, where she meets Santos. He asks Santos about Abraham but doesn’t get a clear answer. Sarah also finds her way to the party, after she exits the elevator.

Later, Iris is seen wanting to stay longer to assist Angela with a perfect spell that can take down Balestro. Meanwhile, Todd tells his plans for Mike to turn him into a vampire, which Uriel doesn’t like.

Meanwhile, Maurice meets a human Maurice, or we can say it is more like a vision. He sees a happy human version of himself and may opt for this life, by pressing the elevator button to slide down.

Iris and Angela after trying multiple spells finally summon Sabnock the demon. Sabnock flies into Iris’s mouth and resides in her. Maurice is seen at the party towards the end of the episode.

Santos still doesn’t reveal the location of Abraham but shows his angel wings off accidentally. Santos then shows Reggie a vision of the palace where Reggie will die later in the series. Reggie doesn’t seem to like it.

Abraham finally appears

After Reginald is out of the trance, the trio finally meets Abraham. They find out that Abraham has no plans to fight in the angel vampire battle and kill Balestro. Later, Angela discovers that no spell can kill Balestro.

Reginald later reveals that Abraham is the son of Balestro as revealed by Santos. While everyone thinks that Abraham is scared, he tells the vamps not to underestimate him.

Iris and Angela are seen enjoying themselves and planning what they will do in their final days. As the episode ends, Abraham kicks the trio out of his party. He gives them a clue in which he reveals that Claire is the key.

Uriel kills Mike, and Todd is seen on his knees. He grieves for his lost friend.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Reginald the Vampire season 2.