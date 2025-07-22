  • home icon
  • Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

By Sakshi Singh
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:47 GMT
Rick and Morty season 8
Rick and Morty season 8 (Image Via Netflix)

Rick and Morty season 8 is steaming towards its conclusion with episode 10, and fans are readying themselves for a potentially conclusive finale that might tie up a few loose strings or unleash even greater chaos. Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10, titled Morty Hot Rick, premieres on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11 PM ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Since its release on May 25, 2025, Rick and Morty season 8 has continued to delve into multiverse chaos, philosophical conundrums, and character development, all while maintaining the acerbic, off-kilter humor that fans have come to expect.

Episode 9 saw Morty confronting the emotional fallout of his relationship with his time-traveling son while Rick uncovered a troubling secret that could shift their dynamic forever.

With only 22 minutes to wrap everything up or unravel it all, the finale can be one of the most discussed episodes in the show's recent past.

When, where, and how to watch Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10?

Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10 will be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:00 PM ET/PT on Adult Swim in the United States. The episode is Morty Hot Rick, and it will officially wrap up the tenth season of the long-running animated series.

For British viewers, the show will debut a week later on Sunday, August 3, at 9:00 PM BST on E4. This staggered premiere is following the same format the network has used all season, with each episode debuting weekly in the UK after its U.S. premiere.

Regarding streaming, although all the earlier seasons of the series are already present on Netflix UK, Rick and Morty season 8 is likely to be available on the streaming platform only after the exclusive broadcast window of E4 closes. Thus, for the time being, viewers will have to watch on E4 in order to get updated on the latest episodes.

Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones,

Release Date

Zone

Release Time

July 27, 2025

Eastern Time

03:00

July 27, 2025

Central European Time

16:00

July 28, 2025

Australian Eastern Standard Time

01:00

July 28, 2025

Australian Eastern Daylight Time

02:00

July 27, 2025

Greenwich Mean Time

07:00

July 27, 2025

Central European Summer Time

17:00

What happened in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 9?

Episode 9, titled The Parasite Paradox, was packed with the kind of mind-bending narrative turns the series is known for. It followed Morty as he reconnected with a version of his son, yes, his son from a branching timeline that spun off from one of Rick’s earlier botched experiments.

As the episode unfolded, it became clear that Morty's attempts to mentor his son and set things right only led to greater instability across timelines.

The episode concluded on a bleak note, with Morty having to make a difficult choice in order to save his own original timeline, cutting his relationship with his son in a way that felt unusually sentimental for the normally removed show.

Rick, meanwhile, was characteristically vague, suggesting that things were happening exactly as part of a greater design. Rick and Morty season 8 episode 9 left fans with quite a number of questions, especially regarding the long-term implications of the multiverse meddling and how Morty's developing sense of agency could conflict with Rick's plan.

What to expect from Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10?

Titled Morty Hot Rick, the Rick and Morty season 8 finale probably focuses on both Rick and Morty as their paths converge in a climactic encounter. Although plot details are still under wraps, the title implies a potential role reversal or climactic merge of the characters.

Considering the emotional foundation established in episode 9, fans can anticipate the series finale to push further into Morty's character development, perhaps questioning Rick's status as the authoritative leader of their relationship.

There is also speculation that season 8 episode 10 of Rick and Morty might return to unfinished business from earlier in the season, like the new AI version of Birdperson or the return of Evil Morty, whose absence has been particularly missed by viewers this season.

Whether the series finale will tie everything up or set up even larger questions for season 9 remains to be seen.

Interested viewers can watch season 8 on Adult Swim.

