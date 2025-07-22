Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Rick and Morty season 8 is steaming towards its conclusion with episode 10, and fans are readying themselves for a potentially conclusive finale that might tie up a few loose strings or unleash even greater chaos. Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10, titled Morty Hot Rick, premieres on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11 PM ET/PT on Adult Swim.Since its release on May 25, 2025, Rick and Morty season 8 has continued to delve into multiverse chaos, philosophical conundrums, and character development, all while maintaining the acerbic, off-kilter humor that fans have come to expect.Episode 9 saw Morty confronting the emotional fallout of his relationship with his time-traveling son while Rick uncovered a troubling secret that could shift their dynamic forever.With only 22 minutes to wrap everything up or unravel it all, the finale can be one of the most discussed episodes in the show's recent past.When, where, and how to watch Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRick and Morty season 8 episode 10 will be released on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 11:00 PM ET/PT on Adult Swim in the United States. The episode is Morty Hot Rick, and it will officially wrap up the tenth season of the long-running animated series.For British viewers, the show will debut a week later on Sunday, August 3, at 9:00 PM BST on E4. This staggered premiere is following the same format the network has used all season, with each episode debuting weekly in the UK after its U.S. premiere.Regarding streaming, although all the earlier seasons of the series are already present on Netflix UK, Rick and Morty season 8 is likely to be available on the streaming platform only after the exclusive broadcast window of E4 closes. Thus, for the time being, viewers will have to watch on E4 in order to get updated on the latest episodes.Here is the complete release schedule of the episode according to different time zones,Release DateZoneRelease TimeJuly 27, 2025Eastern Time03:00July 27, 2025Central European Time16:00July 28, 2025Australian Eastern Standard Time01:00July 28, 2025Australian Eastern Daylight Time02:00July 27, 2025Greenwich Mean Time07:00July 27, 2025Central European Summer Time17:00What happened in Rick and Morty season 8 episode 9? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEpisode 9, titled The Parasite Paradox, was packed with the kind of mind-bending narrative turns the series is known for. It followed Morty as he reconnected with a version of his son, yes, his son from a branching timeline that spun off from one of Rick’s earlier botched experiments.As the episode unfolded, it became clear that Morty's attempts to mentor his son and set things right only led to greater instability across timelines.The episode concluded on a bleak note, with Morty having to make a difficult choice in order to save his own original timeline, cutting his relationship with his son in a way that felt unusually sentimental for the normally removed show.Rick, meanwhile, was characteristically vague, suggesting that things were happening exactly as part of a greater design. Rick and Morty season 8 episode 9 left fans with quite a number of questions, especially regarding the long-term implications of the multiverse meddling and how Morty's developing sense of agency could conflict with Rick's plan.What to expect from Rick and Morty season 8 episode 10? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTitled Morty Hot Rick, the Rick and Morty season 8 finale probably focuses on both Rick and Morty as their paths converge in a climactic encounter. Although plot details are still under wraps, the title implies a potential role reversal or climactic merge of the characters.Considering the emotional foundation established in episode 9, fans can anticipate the series finale to push further into Morty's character development, perhaps questioning Rick's status as the authoritative leader of their relationship.There is also speculation that season 8 episode 10 of Rick and Morty might return to unfinished business from earlier in the season, like the new AI version of Birdperson or the return of Evil Morty, whose absence has been particularly missed by viewers this season.Whether the series finale will tie everything up or set up even larger questions for season 9 remains to be seen.Interested viewers can watch season 8 on Adult Swim.