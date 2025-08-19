Rivers of Fate season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Rivers of Fate season 1 (also known as Pssica in Brazil) is an exclusive Netflix drama thriller miniseries set to be released on August 20, 2025. This action-packed series will have four episodes, and all episodes will release simultaneously.

The series follows three parallel stories as it explores the lives of characters whose paths unexpectedly cross along the rivers of Para in Brazil. Season 1 features Janalice (Domithila Cattete), Preá (Lucas Galvino), and Mariangel (Marleyda Soto) as they try to find their own reasons for living.

Quico Meirelles and filmmaker Fernando Meirelles (Oscar-nominated for City of God) serve as directors for the series. The series is produced by Andrea Barata Ribeiro and includes a diverse cast, such as Ademara, Ana Luiza Rios, Bruno Goya, and Claudio Jaborandy, among others.

When and where will Rivers of Fate season 1 be released?

Rivers of Fate season 1 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 20, 2025, with all episodes released at once on the same day. This approach aligns with Netflix's usual binge-model strategy for its miniseries and will be available in all territories where Netflix operates.

Season 1 of the series, originally called Pssica in Brazil, will consist of 4 episodes, each exploring interconnected stories along the Amazon rivers of Pará. Here is the confirmed release schedule for the series:

Episode 1: TBA (August 20, 2025)

Episode 2: TBA (August 20, 2025)

Episode 3: TBA (August 20, 2025)

Episode 4: TBA (August 20, 2025)

To access the series, viewers need an active Netflix subscription. Netflix offers several plans, including a Standard plan with ads costing $7.99 per month and the same plan without ads at $17.99 per month. The streaming giant also offers a Premium plan for $24.99 per month.

All cast members in Rivers of Fate season 1

Rivers of Fate season 1 consists of an impressive cast led by stars Domithila Cattete and Lucas Galvino, who play Janalice and Prea. The other lead is Marleyda Soto as Mariangel, who seeks vengeance for her family's murder. The group is joined by a large supporting cast, including Claudio Jaborandy and Welket Bungué, along with many other stars.

Here is the complete cast list:

Domithila Cattete as Janalice

Lucas Galvino as Preá

Marleyda Soto as Mariangel

Sandro Guerra as Amadeu

Maycon Douglas as Zé Do Boi

Clara Moreno as Dani

Sendí Baré as Luzia

Matthew Parham as Philippe Soutin

Leticia Prôgenio as Aline

Leticia Henschel as Rúbia

Felipe Rocha as Jaime

What to expect from Rivers of Fate season 1

A still from the trailer (Image via Netflix)

Rivers of Fate season 1 will immerse viewers in the perilous Amazon region of Brazil. The four-episode miniseries, directed by Fernando Meirelles and Quico Meirelles, will delve into the darkest aspects of human trafficking, corruption, and the fight for justice.

The series follows three travelers whose lives become intertwined after they journey across the river. One timeline features Janalice, a teenager kidnapped by a brutal s*x trafficking ring in the region, and her desperate situation kicks off the events of the series.

The second timeline focuses on Preá, a river pirate and gang leader who is unhappy with his life and looking to change things. His journey pulls him into conflict with Janalice.

The third timeline centres around Mariangel. Seeking revenge for her family’s murder, Mariangel's quest for justice eventually intertwines with the other two, which creates an unexpected complication for all three characters.

Rivers of Fate season 1 will be released on Netflix on August 20, 2025.

