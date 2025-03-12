Rosie O’Donnell net worth: Comedian's fortune explored as she leaves the US for Ireland

Living Single star Rosie O’Donnell recently announced that she has shifted to Ireland from the US in January of this year, along with her daughter. The comedian and talk show host shared the news through a TikTok video posted on March 11, 2025.

The announcement comes about five days after Rosie shared two Instagram posts hinting that she is not living in the US anymore. While her social media account has been set to private, one of the photos included a selfie taken inside a car, with a caption that read:

“Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road. Hit the curb three times – thought I hit a cat!!!”

Throughout her career, Rosie O’Donnell has hosted many shows, including Stand-Up Spotlight and The View. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her fortune is estimated to be around $80 million.

In the TikTok video, the American Dad! star praised Ireland residents, saying that she is grateful to all of them. Rosie O'Donnell also disclosed that she is supposed to complete her citizenship process and her grandparents have been residents of Ireland, which was one of the reasons she decided to move in.

“You know, I’m happy. Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I’m trying to find a home here in this beautiful country and when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that’s when we will consider coming back.”

Rosie O'Donnell seemingly expressed disappointment with the changes that emerged in the US this year after Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election. She stated that she is unable to witness the things that are “happening politically.”

Rosie O’Donnell’s net worth explored: Career and more

The Commack, New York native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years through her work in various films and TV shows. All of these have helped her to become the owner of different properties, specifically in the United States.

One of Rosie O’Donnell’s houses is located in Miami, valued at $6.75 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the property was bought by Dr. Frankel and his wife Linda more than fifteen years ago. Following their passing, the house was listed for sale at $54 million in October 2024.

Rosie has also owned a mansion in Los Angeles and a triplex condo in New York City worth $8 million. In 2015, she purchased another house in Florida for $5 million, which sold at the same price around seven years ago.

Among other properties, she bought a home in New Jersey for $6.375 million in 2013, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The house was sold around four years ago at a loss of $1 million. She has previously owned a compound with several residences in Nyack, and she listed it for $11 million in 2017.

Coming to Rosie O’Donnell’s acting career, she has taken on lead roles in many successful projects, including her portrayal of Maggie O’Brien in Gimme a Break! She has also appeared in shows like Spin City, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Russian Doll.

Furthermore, Rosie O’Donnell has some films in her credits, such as Fatal Instinct, The Flinstones, Tarzan, Pitch Perfect 2, and The Party’s Over.

