Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers- Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers will premiere on January 17, 2025. Directed by C. Craig Patterson and produced as part of Hulu's "Hularious" series, the special comes in at just under an hour long. It will explore how changes in technology and society have affected the human connection.

Roy Wood Jr. is a professional comedian and former correspondent on The Daily Show. He has made a name for himself with clever storytelling and thoughtful humour by way of examining common difficulties with a comedic lens. Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers, while being his first special to premiere on Hulu, is the follow-up to his 2021 special, Imperfect Messenger, continuing a tradition of comedy mixed with clever social insight.

Lonely Flowers will be exclusively streamed on Hulu. This special delves into the diminishing human connections in today's society, highlighting how technological advancements and societal shifts have led to increased isolation. Wood Jr. humorously examines everyday interactions, from self-checkout lanes to political protests, uncovering the deeper meanings behind them.

When and where to watch Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers?

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers is set to premiere on January 17, 2025, exclusively on Hulu. As of now, Hulu is the sole platform streaming this special, and there hasn't been any official announcement regarding its availability on other streaming services.

Typically, Hulu releases new content at 12:00 am Eastern Time (ET). This will translate to the following release dates and times across various timezones:

Region Time Zone Release Time New York (USA) Eastern Time (ET) 12:00 AM (Jan 17) Los Angeles (USA) Pacific Time (PT) 9:00 PM (Jan 16) London (UK) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 5:00 AM (Jan 17) Berlin (Germany) Central European Time (CET) 6:00 AM (Jan 17) Delhi (India) Indian Standard Time (IST) 10:30 AM (Jan 17) Sydney (Australia) Australian Eastern Time (AET) 4:00 PM (Jan 17) Tokyo (Japan) Japan Standard Time (JST) 2:00 PM (Jan 17) Dubai (UAE) Gulf Standard Time (GST) 9:00 AM (Jan 17) Beijing (China) China Standard Time (CST) 1:00 PM (Jan 17) São Paulo (Brazil) Brasília Time (BRT) 2:00 AM (Jan 17)

To stream Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers, Hulu offers a variety of subscription plans to suit different budgets and preferences. The Hulu (with ads) plan costs $9.99/month or $99.99/year, while the No Ads plan is $18.99/month. The Hulu + Live TV package includes Disney+ and ESPN+, and is priced at $82.99/month with ads and $95.99/month for ad-free Hulu and Disney+.

The Disney Bundle options include Duo Basic ($10.99/month for Hulu and Disney+ with ads), Trio Basic ($16.99/month for Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with ads), and Trio Premium ($26.99/month for ad-free Hulu and Disney+ with ESPN+ ads).

Add-ons like Max, Showtime, and Starz are available for an additional fee. Hulu is currently only available in the US and select territories, with international access limited. New subscribers can enjoy a 30-day free trial for on-demand plans or a 3-day trial for live TV. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers - What to expect?

Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers delves deep into the pressing theme of social disconnection in today's world. In an interview with The Wrap on January 15, 2025, the comedian opened up about why he begins his new Hulu comedy special with the stark declaration: "we ain't gon' make it."

It's a humorous but grim intro to a stand-up that ruminates on the growing isolation the human species finds itself in with the rise of technology and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If we remain in the same state that we're in as a society, we're not going to make it, it's only going to get worse."

With humour and personal anecdotes, Wood paints vivid depictions of changing norms in society, from the rise in text-first interactions to the introduction of self-checkout lanes at grocery stores:

"We’re the lonely flowers. Like, a flower by itself is one of the saddest things you can see, but a group of flowers together is one of the most beautiful things you can see," he mentioned.

This analogy supports his main message on the power of connection and togetherness.

The special also includes satirical takes on topics like America's gun culture, dating, and even the time he was invited to a s*x party. Wood also briefly touches on his departure from The Daily Show, explaining how his hopes of becoming the next host after Trevor Noah's exit didn't pan out.

Roy Wood Jr. also reflected on his departure from The Daily Show after eight years, sharing that his hopes of succeeding Trevor Noah as host did not materialize. Six months before this outcome, Wood had encouraged his mother to leave her career in education, a decision he later realized could have disrupted her life.

Despite the disappointment, Wood remained candid about his experience as he transitioned into his new role as the host of CNN’s comedy panel show, Have I Got News for You, expressing no hesitation in addressing his past on the show.

Now embarking on a new phase in his career, hosting the comedy panel show for CNN's Have I Got News for You, Wood has never been afraid of going back to the past or taking on new challenges. In Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers, he tries to balance humour with a call to introspection on society's part, asking his viewers to reconsider what it is to connect in a broken world.

More about Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers

The official logline for the special on Hulu reads:

"In this stand-up special, Roy Wood Jr explores how lack of connection has sent society spiraling into a culture full of guns, rude employees, self-checkout lanes, and why some of us would rather be alone rather than be connected."

In an interview with TIME on January 16, 2025, Roy Wood Jr. explained the inspiration behind the title of his new Hulu comedy special, Lonely Flowers. Using the metaphor of flowers, he highlighted how a group of flowers together appears vibrant and beautiful, but a lone flower evokes a sense of sadness.

He noted that many traditional spaces for human interaction, such as chatting with cashiers or waiting in lines at stores, have been replaced by automated ordering systems, touch screens, and delivery services like DoorDash.

"As a society, we all somehow turned into a bunch of lonely flower," he said.

Catch Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely Flowers on Hulu on January 17, 2025.

