Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 will premiere on August 13, 2025. The new season brings back the crazy, food-based jokes and adventures in a world after the end of the world that were in the first season.

Ad

Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir developed this adult cartoon sequel to the 2016 movie Sausage Party for Prime Video. It follows Frank and his friends as they deal with new friends, dangerous foes, and unexpected human survivors.

This season has new characters, fights that are very important, and a deeper look at Foodtopia after it was almost destroyed. After the big flood that ended season one, Frank and the other food people had to rebuild their community.

Ad

Trending

Exact release date for Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Sausage Party Foodtopia season 2 (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 arrives August 13, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly, there will be eight episodes this season, carrying over the serialized storytelling format from the first year.

Ad

Since the first season concluded on several major cliffhangers, including the revelation of other humans who survived and the building tensions within Foodtopia, the premiere will be much anticipated. Staying true to the series' signature edgy tone, the upcoming season promises to present greater narratives through a blend of action, political parody, and satirical humor.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 12 AM, August 13 Mountain Daylight Time (MDT) 1 AM, August 13 Central Daylight Time (CDT) 2 AM, August 13 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 3 AM, August 13 Brazil Time (BRT) 4 AM, August 13 British Summer Time (BST) 8 AM, August 13 Central European Summer Time (CEST) 9 AM, August 13 Japan Standard Time (JST) 4 PM, August 13 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 5 PM, August 13

Ad

Where to watch Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Only Prime Video will have Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2. The streaming service usually releases serialized animation entertainment weekly, so all episodes are likely to come out at the same time. There won't be a linear TV broadcast of the series, so it will stay within the Prime Video ecosystem for viewers in the US and throughout the world.

Ad

Subscribers can watch the show in a number of languages, with subtitles and dubbed audio available in some areas. Based on the global release timetable, those in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and other Prime-supported areas will all be able to watch at the same time.

All cast members in Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2 and their characters in the series

Seth Rogen as Frank Frankfurter

Ad

Seth Rogen stars as Frank Frankfurter (Image via Getty)

Frank is the outspoken sausage who uncovered the truth about the “Great Beyond” in the original film. Now, he leads Foodtopia through political challenges, resource scarcity, and tense alliances with humans.

Ad

Kristen Wiig as Brenda Bunson

Kristen Wiig stars as Brenda Bunson (Image via Getty)

Brenda is a hot dog bun and Frank’s love interest. As co-leader of Foodtopia, she balances diplomacy with determination, often working to keep peace within the community.

Ad

Michael Cera as Barry

Michael Cera stars as Barry (Image via Getty)

Barry is a small, deformed sausage whose courage has made him Foodtopia’s chief of police. His dedication to justice drives several storylines in the new season.

Ad

Edward Norton as Sammy Bagel Jr.

Edward Norton stars as Sammy Bagel Jr. (Image via Getty)

Sammy, a neurotic Jewish bagel, returns as a comedic talk show host after losing his partner Lavash. His humor masks lingering grief and uncertainty about the future.

Ad

David Krumholtz as Kareem Abdul-Lavash

David Krumholts stars as Kareem Abdul-Lavash (Image via Getty)

Lavash appears in season two through flashbacks. His death in season one deeply impacted Sammy and continues to influence the story.

Ad

Recurring and new cast

Will Forte plays Jack, a human friend of the foods; Sam Richardson plays Julius, an orange with political ambitions; and Stephanie Beard plays Jeri Rice, a flood survivor with a grudge. Iced Tea, Barry's companion on a special task force, is voiced by Yassir Lester.

Natasha Rothwell plays Rutabaga Ginsberg, the judge of Foodtopia. André Sogliuzzo and Jill Talley play Christopher "Chris" Bologna and Kishka Hargitay, who are also Julius's enforcers. James Adomian plays Pops, a popsicle with a criminal tendency, and Grey DeLisle plays Red Lentils.

Ad

Patti Harrison plays Jill, a human survivor; Marion Cotillard plays Dijon, a warrior mustard princess; Jillian Bell plays Trish, an empathic nut; and Martin Starr plays Sherman, a mystery cake. These characters are going to bring new problems and friendships to the plot.

Scott "Diggs" Underwood plays Gum, a highly intelligent yet paraplegic wad of chewed gum, sacrificed himself in the flood. His presence may return through memories and legacy references.

Ad

What to expect from Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2

Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

The second season starts after the terrible flood that almost destroyed Foodtopia. Frank and Brenda have to make uneasy alliances with humans because they don't have a lot of resources and there are power battles within their own group. This choice provides both opportunities and risks.

Ad

The presence of Jill, played by Patti Harrison, adds a fresh human element to the plot. This could be linked to the mystery drone that was seen at the end of season one. Her relationship with Jack could put his commitment to Frank's leadership to the test.

Marion Cotillard's Dijon is a strong warrior who might be both friends and enemies with Barry. This subplot might look into ideas of loyalty, leadership, and moral compromise.

Ad

Sam Richardson's Julius keeps playing politics, and Stephanie Beard's Jeri Rice wants to get back at people who have wronged her in the past. The program has adult animation roots, so you can expect more funny views on real-life politics and social hierarchy.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia season 2 returns on August 13, 2025, continuing the sharp-edged world from the film and first season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More