Severance leads the Emmy 2025 nominations with a staggering 27 nods, dominating the awards race

Apple TV+'s Severance has emerged as the most-nominated series at the 77th Emmy 2025 Awards, earning 27 nominations for its second season. The show is recognized in the top categories, such as Outstanding Drama Series and several acting categories. These nominations bring Apple TV+'s overall tally of 81 Emmy Awards nominations for the year to date, its largest presence at the awards to date.

Emmy 2025 nominations include Adam Scott for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Britt Lower for Outstanding Lead Actress. Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette received nominations in the supporting actor categories, while Jane Alexander, Gwendoline Christie, and Merritt Wever were recognized in the guest actress categories.

The show was also nominated for Outstanding Directing (Ben Stiller and Jessica Lee Gagné) and Outstanding Writing (Dan Erickson). Other nominations include technical fields like cinematography, production design, score, sound editing, picture editing, and special visual effects.

Apple TV+ earned 23 Emmy 2025 nominations for its debut comedy series, The Studio, setting a new record for a first-year comedy at the awards. Nominated Apple Originals, in addition to the above, are Shrinking, Slow Horses, Presumed Innocent, and Bad Sisters, showing a broad slate of programming from the service.

As per the press release shared by the company, Apple's Worldwide Video head, Zack Van Amburg, reacted to the Emmy 2025 Awards nominations, saying that the series had attained such great recognition. He thanked the Television Academy for recognizing Apple's original content.

''Severance and The Studio have exceeded our wildest expectations in earning the most nominations for both drama and comedy series.''

He further added,

''These shows have connected deeply with audiences around the world, and we’re incredibly appreciative to the Television Academy for recognizing the breadth of storytelling that has been an honor for us to champion.''

The Creative Arts ceremonies for the 77th Emmy 2025 Awards are set to take place on September 6 and 7, 2025, followed by the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025.

Emmy 2025 Awards-nominated Severance: Plot overview

Severance, a science fiction psychological thriller, was created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure called "severance," which splits their memories.

This separates their memories so that their work self ("innies") does not know their personal lives, and their selves ("outies") remember nothing of work. This gives them two different personalities in the same individual.

The narrative primarily centers on Mark Scout and his colleagues—Helly, Irving, and Dylan, who work in the Macrodata Refinement division. Throughout their endeavor, they learn about the dark realities of the company and the severance process, while grappling with their broken selves and the moral stakes of their circumstance.

Season 1 follows their increasing consciousness and activism within Lumon, such as trying to speak to their outies and trying to find out the company's real agendas. Season 2 follows the consequences of their uprising, the issues of reintegrating, and further secrets regarding Lumon's real agendas and what happened to Mark's wife, Gemma.

