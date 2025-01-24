Severance season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Why does Lumon want Mark back after the overtime contingency?

Severance season 2 episode 2 aired on January 24, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode titled Goodbye Mrs. Selvig is directed by Sam Donovan and written by Mohamad El Masri.

The first episode of Severance season 2 brought Mark S., Helly R., Irving B., and Zach G. back at Lumon after the overtime contingency. This episode showcases everything that took place behind the scenes to get them back to working in the MDR division. It also depicts how the company cleaned up the mess and focused almost entirely on the outies in the aftermath of the contingency.

Furthermore, Lumon goes to great lengths to lure Mark back to work as his contribution to the Cold Harbor file, which is tied to Ms. Casey, is of utmost importance to the company.

The official logline of Severance season 2 episode 2, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Outie Mark contemplates the meaning of a message. Lumon grapples with the fallout of the Overtime Contingency."

What causes Mark to return to Lumon in Severance season 2 episode 2?

An image of Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan back at Lumon from Severance season 2 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Severance season 2 episode 2 picks up moments after the overtime contingency ends, effectively restoring the outies to their old selves. Mark is seen at Devon's house party, where he yelled "She's Alive!" a few moments ago. After confirming that Mark is himself again, Devon and Ricken share what his innie revealed to them.

The outie Mark is not sure why he yelled the phrase as he is unaware of Ms. Casey's existence. After briefly debating whether it was in reference to Eleanor, Devon and Ricken's newborn daughter, Devon implies that it may be related to his deceased wife, Gemma, as Mark was holding her picture at the time.

Just then, the trio is visited by Lumon's manager, Seth Milchick. He talks about the overtime contingency, a protocol Mark was not aware of, and tries to gauge if his innie divulged anything of significance. At the end of their meeting, Mark tells him that he does not want to return to Lumon as he feels betrayed by Mrs. Selvig, who ends up being a Lumon employee.

Milchick convinces Mark by telling him that his innie is truly happy and in love, which pleases the latter as he gets severed to escape the grief of Gemma's death for a few hours every day.

Thus, Mark returns to Lumon within two days, and not five months after the overtime contingency as Milchick had said in the previous episode. To keep him working on the crucial Cold Harbor file, which is linked to Ms. Casey/Gemma, Helena and Milchick assemble a new MDR team quickly. However, as seen in Severance season 2 episode 1, Mark S. goes to great lengths to get his old team members back.

Frustrated by his actions, Lumon's management brings back Dylan, Helly, and Irving just to keep Mark happy, as he seems to be a vital asset to the company and its secret operations.

Helena takes charge in Severance season 2 episode 2

Helly R. as seen in Severance season 1 (Image via Facebook/@Apple TV)

After Helena is restored, she immediately sets off doing damage control on behalf of her company. She seems to be more in charge of the severance operation than was previously let on. She orders Milchick to personally visit each of the outies involved in the overtime contingency to find out what they discovered.

Moreover, she films a video apologizing for her outburst while speaking at the high-profile Lumon gala. Determined to blow the whistle, her innie had accused the company of abusing and torturing them during her speech in the season 1 finale. She blames her out-of-character behavior on her alcohol consumption and reassures the investors and locals about Lumon's commitment to making society better.

Later, Helena watches surveillance footage of the innies to trace back their steps before they breached the severance protocol. She begins seeing her innie, Helly R., in a different light as she watches her interact with the others. One particular footage of Helly kissing Mark catches her attention, and she replays it over and over again.

Why are Dylan and Irving fired in Severance season 2 episode 2?

Dylan, Burt, and Irving as seen in Severance season 1 (Image via Facebook/@Apple TV)

In Severance season 2 episode 2, Milchick visits Dylan and Irving's homes to inform them that they have been fired due to their innies' actions about the overtime contingency. Shocked to hear the news, they both unsuccessfully pleaded to have their jobs back.

Dylan lands a job interview at Great Doors, a door manufacturing company, to help provide for his young family. His interview goes well until he informs his boss that he was severed at Lumon, angering him and effectively ending his chances of landing the job.

Irving, on the other hand, tells someone over a phone call that he has conveyed information to his work conscience, possibly about the dark corridors he frequently paints. What he does not know, however, is that the outie Burt is watching him from a distance.

Both men don't stay unemployed for very long as Milchick returns with fruit baskets to offer them their jobs back, which they promptly accept.

Does Cobel cut ties with Lumon in Severance season 2 episode 2?

An image of Ms. Cobel from Severance season 2 episode 2 (Image via Apple TV)

Despite getting fired in episode 8 of the first season, Cobel's deep loyalty to Lumon forced her to inform Milchick about the overtime contingency. She was instrumental in stopping innies in time before they could do serious damage to the company's reputation in the real world.

After the whole debacle, Helena sits down with Cobel in Severance season 2 episode 2 and invites her back to Lumon by offering her a seat on the newly-formed advisory board. Cobel, however, is displeased by the offer as she wants to be reinstated as the severed floor's manager, which Helena mentions is taken over by Milchick.

During a tense exchange, Cobel warns Helena that the company should be worried lest she reveal their dark secrets to the whole world. But, it's not clear if she will accept the job offer in the end.

Now aware that his neighbor Mrs. Selvig and Harmony Cobel are the same person, the outie Mark goes to her house looking for answers but returns empty-handed. At the end of the episode, he confronts Mrs. Selvig just as she is about to drive away with suitcases in tow.

Mark asks her pointedly about Gemma and, for a moment, it seems like she may disclose something important. But, she drives away forcefully, leaving Mark stunned at the end of Severance season 2 episode 2.

