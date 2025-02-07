Severance season 2 episode 4 arrived on February 7, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode, titled Woe's Hollow, is written by Anna Ouyang Moench and directed by Ben Stiller.

After getting reintegrated in the previous episode, Mark continues his search for Gemma/Ms. Casey at Lumon. However, he does not return to the familiar halls of the severed floor in the latest episode; rather, he 'wakes up' in a secluded woodland along with his MDR team.

Severance season 2 episode 4 is set entirely in the outdoors as the innies go on their first outdoor excursion sponsored by Lumon. The friendship between Mark, Dylan, Irving, and Helly gets tested as they find themselves in unchartered territory. The ensuing friction leads to a shocking revelation that changes their dynamic forever.

Why does Milchick fire Irving in Severance season 2 episode 4?

Seth Milchick as seen in Severance season 2 episode 4 (Image via Facebook/@Apple TV)

Severance season 2 episode 4 opens with Irving's innie stranded in the middle of a frozen lake, confused with his new surroundings. Mark calls out to him from a nearby cliff, and they reunite with Dylan and Helly shortly after. The macrodats find a TV set nearby, similar to the one at work, through which Milchick welcomes the group to their first ORTBO (Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence).

Milchick informs them that they are at the Dieter Eagan National Forest and will be spending two days outdoors to experience the natural world. He tells them to find the Scissor Cave, where Kier Eagan first tamed the four tempers.

At the cave, they find the fourth appendix, which, according to Milchick, is so sacred that it's banned on the severed floor. The book contains a map to the titular location, Woe's Hollow, a scenic waterfall touted as the planet's tallest waterfall.

At Woe's Hollow, Milchick greets the four of them in person and takes them to the campsite, where Ms. Huang awaits with food and four tents that are already set up for them.

In the evening, they sit around the campfire and listen as Milchick regales them with tales from the fourth appendix. Later, Irving asks Helly about her outie from the overtime contingency, making everyone uncomfortable. He also chides Mark and Helly for flirting while the former's wife is missing. But Helly calls him out for being bitter after losing Burt. Irving storms out in anger and spends the whole night in the woods.

An image of Helly's face as she is dunked in water in Severance season 2 episode 4 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

The next morning, he meets Helly at the Woe's Hollow and tells her that she was never cruel. He surmises that her outie must be an Eagan, as only they can send their outie inside the severed floor. To get her to come clean, Irving forcefully dunks Helly's face in the freezing-cold river as she screams for help.

Mark, Dylan, and Milchick reach the spot to find Irving threatening to kill her unless Milchick turns her back to Helly. Desperate to prevent an Eagan dying on his watch, Milchick instructs someone on his walkie-talkie to remove the "Glasgow block" immediately.

In an instant, Helly awakens with the familiar ding heard in the elevator, thus confirming the popular theory that Helena was spying on the MDR team as Helly R. since the start of season 2. Realizing that Helly is back, Irving apologizes to her for the ordeal.

A furious Milchick swiftly fires Irving for attempting murder, telling him that his identity will be purged and destroyed as if he never existed, leaving his friends shattered.

Who is Dieter Eagan from Severance season 2 episode 4?

An image of the Dieter Eagan National Forest in Severance season 2 episode 4 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

In Severance season 2 episode 4, the macrodats learn about Kier's secret twin brother, Dieter Eagan. The fourth appendix, which Kier supposedly penned hours before his death, is dedicated to Dieter's life story and chronicles how he became one with nature and was killed by the ghost 'Woe.'

The first chapter of the book details the close bond shared by the brothers while growing up. As teenagers, Dieter implores Kier to join him in the woods to live among nature. Thus, the brothers give up their comfortable life and go live in Woe's Hollow as paupers.

The text then goes into great detail about Dieter transforming into nature, which is laced with se*ual undertones. Helly interprets this part of the story as Kier catching his brother pleasuring himself and telling his elders, which gets him in trouble.

At night in the campsite, Milchick continues the tragic story of Dieter by reading from the appendix. He tells the macrodats that when Kier told his brother it was time to return home, Dieter gave out a "bewailing whimper," and his body began disintegrating as follows:

"I was looking at him when his eye came out. It popped from the socket, driven by a sudden torrent of pus from his skull. He reached up to grasp at his hair, which was suddenly moss that tore easily from his bleeding scalp, and as the pus from his eye thickened into sap."

He continued:

"I turned from my gargling brother and walked to the pool of the hollow, where I knew the waterfall would drown out my brother's cries. It was here that I first encountered the temper Woe. A gaunt bride, half the height of a natural woman. She spoke to me directly from her eyes and said, this is your doing. You suffered his wantonness, now, he's no one's brother, only chaos's wh*re."

Also read: Why is Salt’s Neck important in Severance? Breaking down Cobel’s mysterious road trip

What happens between Mark and Helly in Severance season 2 episode 4?

Mark as seen in Severance season 2 episode 4 (Image via X/@Apple TV)

Mark and Helly's close bond irks Irving, as he does not trust her since she returned in Severance season 2 episode 1. After the argument with Irving, Mark goes into Helly's tent, and they share a kiss before sleeping together. The two share a tender moment wherein Helly confesses that she feels ashamed about her outie, but Mark assures her that he only cares about who she is with him.

As he goes to kiss her, Mark feels Helly's face change into Gemma. What he experiences is a known side effect of reintegration that Petey also went through after the procedure. It confirms that Mark is fully reintegrated and has been pretending to be his innie throughout Severance season 2 episode 4.

Stay tuned for more updates on trending topics and weekly episode recaps about Severance season 2.

