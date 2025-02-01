Severance season 2 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Severance season 2 episode 4, titled Woe's Hollow, will air on February 7, 2025, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. Ben Stiller serves as the episode’s director, while Anna Ouyang Moench serves as its writer.

In the recently released episode of the hit Apple TV series, Mark, Helly, and Irving begin searching for Ms. Casey on Lumon's severed floor. During their search, they come across the strange goat division and meet its department head, Lorne. Also, Dylan has a brief meeting with his outie's wife, Gretchen, leaving him more determined to excel at work.

Moreover, the outie Mark takes a drastic step in his quest for answers about Gemma and gets reintegrated by the end of episode 3.

The official logline for Severance season 2 episode 4, as per Apple TV, reads:

"The team participates in a group activity."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 4 and reflects the author’s opinions.

When to watch Severance season 2 episode 4?

The next installment of the acclaimed series, Severance season 2 episode 4, is slated to release at 3 am ET/12 am PT on Friday, February 7, 2025. It is written by Anna Ouyang Moench and directed by Ben Stiller.

Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode’s release timings:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Friday, February 7, 2025 3 am Central Time Friday, February 7, 2025 2 am Mountain Time Friday, February 7, 2025 1 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 7, 2025 8 am Central European Time Friday, February 7, 2025 9 am Eastern European Time Friday, February 7, 2025 10 am Indian Standard Time Friday, February 7, 2025 1:30 pm

Where to watch Severance season 2 episode 4?

Severance season 2 episode 4 will release exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans of the mystery-thriller series can subscribe to the streaming service by opting for one of its two plans. The monthly plan costs $9.99, while the yearly plan is available for $99.99. Furthermore, new subscribers also get access to a free trial for seven days before their subscription plan takes effect.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 4?

Severance season 2 episode 3 ended with a mind-blowing plot twist wherein Mark underwent reintegration to find his wife Gemma, who he recently learned is alive. As his work memories and personal life memories recombine, the resulting effect may feel disorienting to Mark, at least in the beginning.

Now that the outie Mark has access to his innie's memories and vice versa, he may be able to connect the dots and make a breakthrough in his search for Gemma/Ms. Casey.

Episode 4 may also showcase the immediate effects of reintegration on a severed individual. Petey was the only reintegrated person on the series, but his case was so severe that it culminated in his death. It needs to be seen if Mark will also suffer from reintegration sickness like his best friend.

Moreover, the next episode's synopsis suggests that the innies will take part in some kind of group activity arranged by Lumon. Mark will definitely return to the severed floor, unbeknownst to others, as his fully-reintegrated self. But how long will he be able to keep up the ruse? With Lumon's management closely watching his every move, they may soon figure out his secret.

Another interesting question is whether he will tell his MDR co-workers about the reintegration procedure. With Helly almost confirmed to be Helena, his revelation can spell disaster for the group and pose a serious threat to their safety.

All episodes of Severance season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

