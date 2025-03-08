Severance season 2 episode 8 ending explained: What does Harmony Cobel find in Salt's Neck? 

Severance season 2 episode 8 premiered on March 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+. Titled Sweet Vitriol, the episode is co-written by Adam Countee and K. C. Perry and directed by Ben Stiller.

The episode is centered entirely on Harmony Cobel's backstory and her return to her hometown of Salt's Neck to collect her blueprints for the severance procedure, which she created while studying at the Wintertide Fellowship program.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Severance season 2 episode 8.

Harmony Cobel visits Salt's Neck in Severance season 2 episode 8

Harmony Cobel as seen in Severance season 2 episode 8 (Image via Apple TV)

At the start of Severance season 2 episode 8, Harmony is seen driving into her hometown of Salt's Neck, a coastal town with snowy hills and rundown buildings. It was once a thriving town thanks to Lumon's ether mill, but has since turned into a ghost town after the company seized its operations.

As she makes a pit-stop in the morning, she gets a call from Devon but ignores it. Cobel stops by the Drippy Pot Café and speaks to its owner, Hampton, a childhood friend of hers. The two seemingly worked together at Lumon's factory as kids, but grew estranged due to their contradictory views on the company.

Cobel asks him to meet her by the old factory. When he follows her to the location, she tells him to drive her to aunt Sissy's house in his car to avoid getting noticed by Lumon's men keeping an eye on the house.

Hampton drives her to the house outside of town where she lives 'by the nine' as a pariah due to her support for Lumon, unlike the rest of the town. As soon as Cobel enters the house, she heads to the bedroom were she lived until the age of 12 before getting accepted at Lumon's Winterfield program. It is the same program attended by Ms. Huang, who is now hired as the deputy manager of Lumon's severed floor.

An image of Cobel's blueprints from Severance season 2 episode 8 (Image via Instagram/@appletv)

When Cobel questions her aunt about giving away her belongings, she dismisses it by blaming her for bringing shame to the family. Sissy mentions receiving a call from Mr. Drummond and urges her to seek forgiveness from the Eagans.

The two get into an argument about Cobel's mother, Charlotte, who died recently. Cobel laments not being able to see her mother before her death, but Sissy insists that her studies under Lumon were more important as she was a gifted student.

Cobel goes into her mother's room and takes out the breathing tube she has been carrying with her. She falls asleep on the bed and is woken up by Hampton in the evening. The two take a puff of ether for old time's sake and share a kiss before she heads to the outside storeroom to look for her missing stuff. Sure enough, she finds what she is looking for, her blueprints from her time at Lumon.

Previously, during her stint at the Wintertide Fellowship program, Cobel came up with the idea for the circuit blueprint, base code, overtime contingency, and Glasgow Block—all essential components of the severance procedure.

She came to Salt's Neck in search of these blueprints that proved the entire procedure was her invention. But, Jame Eagan took credit for the severance program and threatened to banish her if she ever revealed the truth.

Later, when Sissy finds that out, she tries to set the papers on fire. But Cobel stops her in time and leaves before wishing her a painful death.

Devon and Mark finally speak to Cobel in Severance season 2 episode 8

Hampton as seen in Severance season 2 episode 8 (Image via Apple TV+)

Hampton alerts her to leave after seeing a truck, supposedly from Lumon, driving their way. Cobel takes off in Hampton's truck, and as she drives away, gets another call from Devon. She has been calling since morning in hopes that she will help Mark wake up from the seizure.

After ignoring her calls all day, Cobel finally answers and finds out that Mark has undergone reintegration under Reghabi and is doing fine. Devon tells Cobel that she wants her help in their plan and Cobel asks to know everything.

All episodes of Severance seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

