Severance season 2 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Severance season 2 episode 8, titled Sweet Vitriol, is slated to release on March 6, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+. Ben Stiller has directed the episode from a screenplay written by Adam Countee and K. C. Perry.

The last episode shed light on Gemma's miserable life inside the testing floor and her attempt to break free from Lumon's evil clutches. It also showcased Mark and Gemma's married life through flashbacks before her supposedly fatal car accident.

The episode's official logline, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mysteries are revealed."

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Severance season 2 episode 8 and reflect's the author's opinions.

When to watch Severance season 2 episode 8?

A still from the Apple TV+ series Severance (Image via Instagram/@dichenlachman)

Severance season 2 episode 8 will arrive at 9 pm ET on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Titled Sweet Vitriol, it is set to drop a few hours ahead of its official release time, like previous episodes.

The region-wise schedule for the episode's release timings can be found below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, March 7, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Friday, March 7, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Friday, March 7, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Friday, March 7, 2025 07:30 am

Where to watch Severance season 2 episode 8?

Robby Benson plays Dr. Mauer in Severance season 2 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Viewers can watch Severance season 2 episode 8 exclusively on Apple TV+ by subscribing to its service. The streaming platform offers two plans - the monthly plan is priced at $9.99 and the yearly plan is priced at $99.99.

Moreover, new subscribers get to enjoy a 7-day free trial before their payment plan takes effect.

What happened in Severance season 2 episode 7?

Devon Scout-Hale as seen in Severance season 2 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

Mark spends the entire episode lying unconscious from the seizure he experienced in the last episode, with Devon and Reghabi waiting for him to wake up.

Furthermore, Severance season 2 episode 7 depicts Gemma's life within the confines of the testing floor at Lumon. She is unlike Ms. Casey and seems like a severed outie. Furthermore, she is treated like a test subject, with Drummond and Mauer monitoring her every move.

Every day, she is tasked with visiting multiple rooms, named after the files the MDR team is working on. Unlike other severed individuals, Gemma seemingly has multiple innies that get activated and undergo a harrowing experience in each of these rooms.

The only room she has not entered yet is called Cold Harbor as Mark has not completed the file, and is unaware of its ties to Gemma. She yearns to see Mark and attempts to break free at the end of the episode, but is caught by Milchick and sent back to the testing floor.

The episode also delves into Mark and Gemma's life before her supposed car accident. It covers the couple's meet-cute at a blood drive and showcases their marital bliss.

After Gemma suffers a miscarriage, the couple unsuccessfully tries IVF treatments. It is at this time that Gemma learns about Lumon through the Chikhai Bardo cards that were also seen in season 1.

What to expect from Severance season 2 episode 8?

Ricken Hale as seen in Severance season 2 episode 7 (Image via Instagram/@instadan360)

The highly-anticipated Severance season 2 episode 8 promises to reveal new mysteries, likely tied to Gemma and the Cold Harbor file. The last episode showcased what lies behind the mysterious exports hall and the next episode may focus on Mark, Dylan, and Helly finding the hall in their pursuit of Gemma/Ms. Casey.

Also, episode 7 did not clearly establish if Mark's memories are fully reintegrated or not. After Reghabi's departure, Mark and Devon will be left to navigate the situation on their own.

If Mark is able to access his innie and outie memories, it will prompt him to speed up his search for Gemma inside Lumon. The company possibly plans to kill Gemma after Cold Harbor's completion, which is 96% done. Mark will have to race against time to rescue his wife before it's too late.

He will also have to contend with his innie's budding romance with Helly R. and may find himself torn between his love for Gemma and Helly.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of Severance season 2 episode 8 soon after it drops on Apple TV+.

