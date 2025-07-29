Shaunna Dodd's crime: A detailed case overview

On December 29, 2012, Shaunna Dodd reported that her husband, Brad Dodd, was shot to death at their residence in the 3900 block of Pershing Lane in Washoe Valley, Nevada. When police reached the crime scene, Shaunna claimed that a robber broke into the house, shot Brad, and fled the scene.

However, when police started the investigation, they discovered that the crime scene was staged. A witness later told the authorities that Shaunna Dodd had confessed to killing her husband after the murder. It was eventually revealed that Shaunna had been planning Brad's execution for several months.

The complete investigation into the murder of Brad Dodd was covered in episode 6 of Snapped: Women Who Kill season 19. The episode was first released on December 18, 2016 and it was re-aired recently on July 26, 2025, on Oxygen.

What happened to Brad Dodd?

As per Daily Crime, the incident occurred on December 29, 2012, when officials from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office visited the Dodd's residence on Pershing Lane in Washoe Valley, Nevada.

Shaunna Dodd reportedly told the police that an intruder had entered their residence with the intent to commit a robbery and shot Brad Dodd to death. Brad was taken for an autopsy, where it was declared that he died of a gunshot wound.

According to the Washoe County Sherrif's Officem press release, when Shaunna Dodd was interrogated, she claimed that a robber entered their residence, pointed a gun at her head, and asked her about the house safe. Shaunna contended that two intruders stole a black jewellery box and some bags of weed before making their escape.

However, after scrutinizing the crime scene, police failed to find any signs of forced entry, indicating that Shaunna's claims were not true. During the interrogation, authorities heard rumors that Shaunna Dodd was having an affair with one of the sponsors of bar, where she worked as a waitress.

Shaunna's marriage to Brad was reportedly collapsing, and the two were allegedly engaged in constant arguments. LaVeta Dudley, the owner of the bar where Shaunna worked, revealed some important information to the police.

As shown in the Oxygen series, Dudley claimed that after Brad Dodd's murder, Shaunna contacted her and informed her about a bag she had left on the driveway. She was asked to dispose of the bag. When Dudley inquired about the reason, Shaunna did not explain.

Investigators started interrogating Shaunna Dodd about her connection to the murder

Authorities found that victim Brad was considering a divorce from Shaunna Dodd. Brad allegedly wanted to take their two children with him, which turned out to be one of the murder motives.

As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, authorities discovered that Shaunna Dodd even tried to hire a hitman to kill her husband, Brad. They tracked down the bag that was mentioned by LaVeta Dudley. Inside the bag, they found some bags of marijuana, rubber gloves, and a pistol, which turned out to be the murder weapon.

When the rubber gloves were sent for a DNA test, they matched Shaunna Dodd's DNA. Shaunna was arrested by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Division. It was in October 2013 when she was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison, with an additional 20 years for the use of weapons, per KRNV News.

