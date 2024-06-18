Six Schizophrenic Brothers is a documentary mini-series based on the struggles of the Galvin family who lived in Colorado. Don and Mini Galvin were an image of the perfect American family post-World War II, but inside their home was a tsunami of suffering, abuse and sudden bursts of violence.

Six of the twelve Galvin children, Donald, Jim, Joseph, Brian, Matthew and Peter, were diagnosed with schizophrenia, a condition that leads people to see, hear or believe things that are not real.

Six Schizophrenic Brothers, produced by Carter Figueroa, has generated online support and sympathy for the family's suffering, especially for the youngest sibling, Mary Galvin Rauch, who became a victim of her brother's s*xual abuse. Netizens on Reditt offered their sympathy to Mary, calling her brave and courageous for handling the family despite everything.

One Reddit user wrote, "My heart breaks for Mary… she deserves so much better. I hope her own core family is a huge support for her."

Other Reddit users are also writing at length about their feelings and sympathy toward Mary's suffering.

"Holy f*ck. Can we just give a standing ovation to the little sister Mary!?? To face her demons head-on so she can lead her family to life!??"

An individual commented on the horrific situation that Mary was in and how she handled everything after her elder sister left.

"Margaret isn’t around either. Mary absolutely deserves the standing ovation and can be given one without calling her siblings cowards."

Mary Galvin Rauch is central to the documentary, as the viewers are taken inside their Colorado Springs house through her tragic memories.

The series equally emphasizes the suffering of the Galvin children diagnosed with schizophrenia, and the others who stood in horror, witnessing the violence, and anxiously waiting for the condition to strike them.

Mary Galvin (Image via Discovery/Facebook)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers shows the tragedy of the Galvin brothers

The Galvin brothers did some things that they wouldn't have if they weren't suffering from schizophrenia, and that's what makes their story so tragic. Jim wasn't the only one who developed violent tendencies due to schizophrenia.

Donald Galvin was the first one to get diagnosed with the condition. He suffered auditory hallucinations and became extremely violent. He would often smash utensils and brawl with his father and brothers.

Once he jumped straight into a bonfire and another time he killed a cat. But the most tragic event was the time when he attempted to murder his ex-wife, Jean. In 1973, Brian Galvin, who had moved to California to become a rockstar, shot and killed his girlfriend Noni, and later committed suicide.

Joseph Galvin used to work with an airline in Chicago but was fired from his job after he sent a threatening email to his job. The youngest brother Peter was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 14, as his quiet reserved nature, suddenly changed into someone who liked pranking others.

Matthew developed the condition after going through brain surgery in 1976. He was the only brother to not develop schizophrenia naturally.

The remaining family members of the Galvin family (Image via galvinfamilytrust.org)

The Galvin family has opened a trust fund to support their brothers' treatment. However, only two of the Six Schizophrenic Brothers remain alive today, Donald and Matthew. Peter was the last one to die, who quietly passed away in his sleep on October 17, 2023.

Final Thoughts on Six Schizophrenic Brothers

Matt and Peter camping out at Eleven Mile Reservoir July 2019 (Image via galvinfamilytrust.org)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers have helped in raising awareness about the severity of mental illness and how it should never be taken lightly or ignored.

Although the exact cause of schizophrenia is unknown, due to the cooperation of the Galvin family, the National Institute of Mental Health has been working diligently in their research.

People with schizophrenia may hear voices that aren't there or believe things that aren't true, which can lead to significant distress and difficulty in daily life. But one must remember John Nash, who won a Nobel Prize in Economics, despite being diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 29.

Six Schizophrenic Brothers is streaming now on, HBO Max, Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video.