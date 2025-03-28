"She just knows who's right"—When Reese Witherspoon made her feelings clear about working with Nicole Kidman as a producer

Nicole Kidman was the recipient of the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 27, 2024. With this feat, she became the first Australian and the third non-American actress to receive the trophy after the English actresses, Elizabeth Taylor and Julie Andrews.

Her friend, Reese Witherspoon, honored her at the award ceremony to celebrate her film career. The Legally Blonde star began her speech by praising Kidman as an "amazing" actress and producer. She mentioned how the 57-year old star gets the pick of directors as they all want to work with her. She went on to say that the Oscar-winning actress has an "incredible advantage" and explained:

"She just knows who's right for what project. Because most actors wait by the phone to be chosen by a director. But as an actor, Nicole has always been proactive. Even in her earliest work, she picks her directors."

Witherspoon further said that as a producer, Kidman is able to see "the talent in others."

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon starred in Big Little Lies

The two women became close pals after collaborating on the hit HBO series Big Little Lies as actors as well as executive producers. The psychological thriller series is set in the city of Monterey and centers on four female friends with kids in the first grade, whose lives are entwined with a murder.

It premiered its first season from February 19, 2017, to April 2, 2017, on HBO. It was originally conceptualized as a limited series, but the show's overwhelming popularity helped it get renewed for a second season, which aired from June 9 to July 21, 2019.

David E. Kelley created and wrote the murder mystery series, based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 novel of the same name. Jean-Marc Vallée directed the first season, whereas Andrea Arnold helmed the second season. Big Little Lies was produced by Barbara A. Hall and David Auge.

The first season of Big Little Lies was a smash hit and was nominated for 16 Primetime Emmy Award nominations. It won a total of eight awards, including Outstanding Limited Series. Nicole Kidman won the 'Best Actress Award' for her nuanced performance at the Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards.

In the series, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman play best friends Madeline Mackenzie and Celeste Wright respectively. Their friend group also includes Jane Chapman, played by Shailene Woodley, and Bonnie Carlson, played by Zoë Kravitz. Laura Dern's character Renata Klein becomes their foe-turned-friend.

Moreover, Alexander Skarsgård portrays Celeste's abusive husband, Perry Wright. The cast also features Adam Scott as Madeline's husband Ed Mackenzie, and Jeffrey Nordling as Renata's husband Gordon Klein. Meryl Streep appears as Perry's mother, Mary Louise Wright, in the second installment.

Nicole Kidman's latest film role was in Holland

Nicole Kidman stars in the mystery thriller film Holland, released on March 27, 2025, on Prime Video. Mimi Cave has directed the movie from a screenplay written by Andrew Sodroski.

Kidman plays Nancy Vandergroot, a homemaker and teacher, living a happy married life in Holland, Michigan. She suspects her husband, Fred, of having an affair and uncovers his secret double life with the help of her friend Dave Delgado.

In addition to Nicole, Matthew Macfadyen, Gael García Bernal, Jude Hill, Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham, Jeff Pope, Bill Russell, Jacob Moran, Isaac Krasner, etc. round out the film's cast.

