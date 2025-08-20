Shifting Gears season 2 set to have a Home Improvement reunion, 3 cast members to make a guest appearance

Shifting Gears season 2 is officially rolling out with some nostalgic star power. The ABC sitcom, led by Tim Allen, will premiere its second season on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. This time, it's not just the Parker family and their classic car shop that's getting attention; it's also a long-awaited reunion. The show will feature characters from the popular 1990s sitcom Home Improvement.Shifting Gears tells the story of Matt Parker, a widowed auto restoration shop owner. He unexpectedly gets back in touch with his estranged daughter, Riley (played by Kat Dennings), and her kids. As the family works on cars and grows closer, they must navigate new relationships, old wounds, and unexpected moments of humor.The next season looks like it will have even more funny and nostalgic moments. The producers have confirmed that three original Home Improvement stars - Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning - will be guests on the first episode of season 2.There have been no official details released on the roles of these stars. But fans are speculating that their return will be an &quot;unexpected&quot; way to help Matt, and can't wait to see how these characters fit into the story of the Parker family as it grows.Patricia Richardson and 2 other Home Improvement stars reunite with Tim Allen on Shifting Gears season 2Patricia Richardson to appear on Shifting GearsPatricia Richardson is back in the spotlight on ABC with Shifting Gears. She played Jill Taylor on Home Improvement, which starred Tim Allen as Tim &quot;The Tool Man&quot; Taylor. On the classic sitcom, she was the calm one in the Taylor family, giving her husband funny advice when things went wrong.The specifics of her guest role in Shifting Gears season 2 are still a secret, but viewers hope that it will be someone who can both challenge and comfort Allen's Matt Parker.Richard Karn joins the reunionRichard Karn will also be part of the show's latest season. He is known for playing Al Borland, Tim's loyal co-host on the fictional show Tool Time on Home Improvement.Karn became popular during the eight seasons of the popular sitcom, known for keeping a cool head and his signature style of plaid shirts. It has not yet been revealed what role Karn will take up in Shifting Gears season 2.Debbe Dunning brings back the nostalgiaA still from Shifting Gears season 2 (Image via ABC)Shifting Gears season 2 will also feature Debbe Dunning as a guest. Best known as Heidi, the &quot;Tool Time girl&quot; from Home Improvement, Dunning quickly became a fan favorite for her charm and sense of humor after joining the show in its third season.The specifics of Dunning's role in season 2 of Shifting Gears are still not yet known, but her return is a nostalgic nod to the 1990s sitcom.What to expect from Shifting Gears season 2?A still from Shifting Gears season 2 (Image via ABC)With the reunion, there will be special guest appearances, but the show will also continue to explore Matt and Riley's complicated relationship. The upcoming season may have more details about Matt's recovery, Riley's independence, and how the grandchildren deal with their strange home life.In a March 19, 2025, TV Insider interview, when asked about her hopes for her character, Riley, on the show, in a potential season 2, Dennings said,&quot;I hope we see Riley do some exploration of who she is now because she doesn’t really know who she is now without the ex-husband relationship and back living at home as a mom with two kids and have her discover her personality without the things that she is used to. I think that would be cool.&quot;Shifting Gears season 1 recapA still from Shifting Gears season 2 (Image via ABC)Season 1 of Shifting Gears started in January 2025 and introduced viewers to Tim Allen's character, Matt Parker, a mechanic who has lost his wife. His quiet life in his auto restoration shop is turned upside down when his estranged daughter Riley (Kat Dennings) and her children, Carter and Georgia, show up.The first episodes were centered around Matt's grief over losing his wife and his resistance to change. Riley, on the other hand, had her own problems as she tried to be independent after she and her husband broke up. Soon, the 10-episode season revolved around fixing up cars and fixing up relationships. Matt's shop became a place where both cars and broken family ties could be fixed.Supporting characters like Gabriel (Seann William Scott), Stitch (Daryl &quot;Chill&quot; Mitchell), and guest stars like Brenda Song and Nancy Travis added to the story by bringing humor and new points of view.&quot;Restoration,&quot; &quot;Grief,&quot; and &quot;Jimmy&quot; were important episodes that showed how hard it is to find the right balance between funny and serious topics. The last episode, &quot;Kiss,&quot; ended with surprising cliffhangers that viewers anticipate being addressed this season.Shifting Gears season 2 will be available to stream on ABC.