Shrinking season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Did Jimmy find out about Louis and Alice's friendship?

Apple TV's acclaimed comedy-drama series, Shrinking season 2, is back on our screens with its signature blend of heart and humor. The latest season premiered on October 16, 2024, on Apple TV+. Episodes are released every Wednesday, and the season will conclude with its final episode on December 25, 2024.

Shrinking season 2 continues to follow therapist Jimmy's (Jason Segel) life as he practices unconventional approaches to therapy while coping with the loss of his wife, Tia, in a drunk driving accident. In episode 7, Jimmy finally finds out that his daughter Alice and his friend Brian have been secretly meeting up with Louis, the driver who was responsible for Tia's fatal accident.

Season 2 features returning cast members - Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Christa Miller, with co-creator Brett Goldstein joining as a guest star.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for Shrinking season 2.

How did Jimmy discover Alice, Louis, and Brian's secret meet-up?

In Shrinking season 2 episode 7, Get in the Sea, Jimmy helps his patient Dan overcome his fear of being alone with strangers. While they are together, Jimmy finds out that Alice got in trouble at school because of a fight with Summer, who started an online campaign against Alice after finding out Alice slept with her boyfriend.

Lukita Maxwell as Alice and Jason Segel as Jimmy (Image via Apple TV+)

The two friends reconcile when Alice approaches Summer after Jimmy makes her understand that the situation might be tough on Summer. Following the day's incidents, Alice meets up with Brian and Louis for dinner at a restaurant and discusses that they should be honest with Jimmy about their meet-ups.

Louis agrees, and Brian joins in hesitantly, but before Alice can get a chance to come clean with her father, the audience sees Jimmy outside the restaurant. He witnesses his best friend and daughter being friends with the guy who took his wife's life. To make matters worse, their interaction indicated that they were having a good time.

With only a few remaining episodes this season, fans can expect a deeper dive into Louis and Jimmy's relationship as Jimmy will have to confront the situation. It will also be interesting to witness his relationship dynamics with Alice and Brian after this breach of trust.

Other highlights from Shrinking season 2 episode 7

Gaby and Derrick's budding romance

Damon Wayans Jr. and Jessica Williams in Shrinking (Image via Apple TV+)

The episode also marks progress in Derrick and Gaby's relationship, as the pair share a kiss and confess their feelings for each other. With Jimmy and Gaby's complicated past, fans are excited to see how her relationship develops with Derrick, or if it even does or not.

Brian and Charlie's adoption arc

Brian and Charlie went back and forth about their plans to adopt a child. After Brian finally gets on board, the couple announces the news to their friend group in this episode. However, a twist comes when they get to know that they can have a baby in just a few days, instead of the long-adjustment period that Brian was expecting.

When they are in the sea, Brian talks to Charlie about the situation, only to find out that Charlie is not ready either. This brings closure to their adoption arc, as they decide to postpone their plans until both of them are ready for a child.

Liz shares a kiss with Mac

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Shrinking season 2, episode 7 witnesses Liz sharing a kiss with her ex Mac, a plotline that developed over the past few episodes. Surprisingly, she confides in Paul about her infidelity who advises her to be honest with her husband, Derek.

The confession was bitter and painful, and fans saw a different emotional side of Derek as he dealt with the news. It is uncertain what the future holds for this couple in the next episode.

Stay tuned for more updates on Shrinking season 2.

