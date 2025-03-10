Signs of a Psychopath season 9 episode 6: A detailed case overview

Signs of a Psychopath season 9 episode 6 explores the story of Seath Jackson, who was lured to a mobile house, brutally beaten, and then shot to death. On April 17, 2011, 15-year-old Seath was invited by his ex-girlfriend Amber Wright to a friend's house in Summerfield. Florida.

Ad

After Seath entered the house, he was grabbed by a group of men, which included Amber's brother and current boyfriend. The victim was brutally beaten, tied up, and then shot to death. Seath Jackson's body was dismembered, and then the remains were burned and disposed of.

Signs of a Psychopath season 9 episode 6 explores the dangers of alcohol and drug addiction and mob mentality among teens. The episode titled Everybody Was Agreeing to It was released on March 2, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis of the Signs of a Psychopath episode reads:

Ad

Trending

"A young man's confession to participating in a plot to murder another teenager stuns police in a small Florida town; detectives uncover a plot involving a manipulative ex-girlfriend and a young psychopath with the desire to kill."

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Signs of a Psychopath season 9 episode 6: The murder of Seath Jackson

Seath Jackson was involved in a (Image via Pexels)

As per the Signs of a Psychopath episode, Seth Jackson was involved in a Facebook feud with his ex-girlfriend Amber Wright and her present boyfriend, Michael Bargo. It was also reported that Amber's current boyfriend, Michael Bargo, believed that Seath abused her while they were in a relationship. Hence, they devised a plan to exact revenge on him.

Ad

On April 17, 2011, Seath was lured by Amber over text messages to a mobile house in Summerfield, Orlando. Right when he entered the house, Seath was immediately surrounded by a group of boys, including Michael Bargo, Amber's brother Kyle Hooper, Justin Soto, and Charlie Ely. The Signs of a Psychopath episode subject Seath Jackson was tied and brutally beaten. He tried to escape from the scene but was hit in the head and then shot.

Ad

As per an ABC News article dated April 21, 2011, the culprits shot the victim and put the body in a bathtub. Seath's knees were broken to fit the body into a sleeping bag, after which the remains were burned to ashes. As per ABC News, the brutal murder of the teenager set shockwaves in the community of Orlando, Florida. Marion County Police Officer Judge Cochran said at the time:

"It's not something you expect to happen anywhere, particularly not in Marion County. We're a religious community. People move here for the level of quiet."

Ad

The killers of Seath Jackson were arrested and sentenced

Seath Jackson fought with Michael Bargo a week before the murder (Image via Pexels)

As per Signs of a Psychopath season 9 episode 6, Michael Shane Bargo Jr. was identified as the one who shot Seath Jackson to death. At the time of the murder, Seath was 15 years old, while the killer was 18 years old. Authorities discovered that Amber and Seath began dating back in December 2010 but abruptly broke up in March 2011.

Ad

After the breakup, Amber became romantically involved with Michael Bargo. The official case file of Bargo reports that he believed that Seath had abused Amber while they were in a relationship. As per Seath's friend William Samalot, Amber was still in contact with the victim through text messages after their breakup.

Signs of a Psychopath episode subject Michael Bargo shot Seath Jackson to death (Image via Pexels)

As per the case report, a week before the murder, Seath Jackson and Michael Bargo indulged in a heated argument. Seath's mother overheard Bargo saying:

Ad

“I have a bullet with your name on it.”

It was reported that Amber's half-brother, Kyle Hooper, and the victim were friends in the early stage, which deteriorated after the breakup, as per the BARGO v. STATE (2017) case report. This turned into a feeling of revenge after Hooper had discovered Seath was physically intimate with a girl with whom he shared a romantic interest.

Amber Wright, Kyle Hooper, Justin Soto, and Charlie Ely were put on different trials, and all of them were found guilty of first-degree murder. Four of the criminals were sentenced to lifetime imprisonment. Michael Bargo faced a death charge. However, his sentence was reduced to life in prison without parole.

Ad

Watch Signs of a Psychopath season 9 episode 6 to learn more about the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback