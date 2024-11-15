Silo season 2 episode 1 dropped on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 15, picking just a few minutes where the first season finale from 18 months ago left off. The debut season of the dystopian sci-fi drama closed with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols, the engineer-turned-sheriff, discovering the Silo's closely guarded secret.

She realized the true state of the Earth: a toxic wasteland. However, the thousands of people inside Silo 18 may not be the only survivors. Hundreds and even possibly thousands of Silos exist, shuttering whatever belief she had.

Silo season 2 episode 1, titled The Engineer, marks a new adventure for Juliette after she leaves Silo 18 and finds sanctuary in an abandoned neighboring silo, thinking that she's alone. However, she meets a mysterious man behind a closed door who threatens to kill her if she opens the door.

Trending

Juliette's journey continues as she explores the depths of the abandoned silo and discovers more about the secrets of the present world.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Silo season 2 episode 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Where did Juliette go in Silo season 2 episode 1?

Silo season 1 concluded with a significant revelation for Juliette: Earth is a wasteland, and there are still many things to learn about the world she inhabits.

Juliette sees the vast Earth, the craters where hundreds, if not thousands, of other silos exist. After leaving her home silo in season 1, Silo 18, she goes into a neighboring silo but faces a harrowing scene as she explores what could be her new home. Hundreds and thousands of remains litter just outside the entrance, and there are even more just behind the door.

It's the abandoned Silo 17, a neighboring silo that faced extinction some years ago. Juliette enters the new silo, and after a few mishaps, including falling down to the littered skeletons at the entrance, she starts to struggle to breathe in her suit. In a desperate effort not to die from suffocation, Juliette runs deep into the abandoned silo and smashes her helmet. She also pours liquid into her suit, trying to remove any toxins before removing the suit.

Fortunately for Juliette, the air inside the new silo is clean, so there is no risk of breathing in toxins even without the suit.

Also read: What is The Syndrome in Silo?

What happened to the people in Silo 17?

One of the earlier scenes of Silo season 2 episode 1, is a flashback to a rebellion that happened years before Juliette stumbles into Silo 17. Early scenes from this timeline show a young boy named Tim running to give his father a message that the Engineering sent, which reads:

"The generator will flood in 15 minutes."

Expand Tweet

After reading the note, Tim's father ordered someone to bring the little boy to safety. Meanwhile, the rebel group in the silo starts an uprising in their quest to be given the chance to open the door and go outside the silo. After the war, the rebels win, and they triumphantly make their way outside Silo 17, thinking that the outdoors is habitable. They brought a green flag with them, but Apple TV+'s Silo season 2 episode 1 didn't show what happened to the people.

That said, the present day provides the context of the fate of the people from Silo 17. The green flag is in tatters, and hundreds to thousands of dead bodies litter the ground just outside the silo. It appears that the residents of Silo 17 only made it a few steps from the door before dying from the toxic air outside. Some of them didn't even make it outside the silo before dying from the toxic atmosphere.

Silo season 2 episode 1 introduces a new character in Juliette's journey in the abandoned silo

With thousands of dead bodies in Silo 17, as seen at the beginning of Silo season 2 episode 1, it's safe to assume that no one survived. After all, even the people who are still inside the door died from the toxic air. Juliette appears to believe that she's alone in the new silo until she hears strange metallic clacking noises nearby.

Silo season 2 episode 1 sees Juliette living up to her profession and the episode title, The Engineer, as she tries to explore the abandoned silo and follow the clicking sound. One of the impressive things she comes up with is a makeshift bridge from scratch. She also has to do some death-defying stunts to get to where the noise is coming from, including swinging across on a rope and into a deep pit of water.

Expand Tweet

All those near-death experiences end in disappointment for Juliette, at least at first, because she realizes that the noise only comes from an electric fan that has been left on. But soon after, she hears another distant noise, and this time it's some music. Following the sound brings her to a vault, which she tries to open.

After several unsuccessful attempts, Juliette is about to turn around when a glass opening in the vault opens, and she sees a small part of a man's face—a new character in Silo season 2. The man is peering out from the slit and tells her that if she opens the vault, he will kill her.

Silo season 2 episode 1 ends before the series can introduce the man's character, but going back to the flashback in Silo 17's rebellion can provide some context about who he is. The man appears to be the sole survivor of the abandoned silo, and he could be Timmy, the young boy who was brought to "safety" before the uprising started and the residents of Silo 17 died on their way to the outdoors.

Catch Silo season 2 episode 1, now streaming on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback