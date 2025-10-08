Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Things are only heating up for Slough House, and Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 promises more action and conspiracy a the team tries to stop a potential high-profile assassination. The previous episode left Slough House with a clear mission: save Deniss Gimball, whom they think will be the fifth step in the alleged destabilization strategy.Titled Missiles, Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 drops next Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at 12:00 am ET, only on Apple TV+. It will kick off from the events of the previous episode, with Slough House dispatched into two events to prevent a potential attack. Meanwhile, the Park will continue to investigate Roddy Ho's girlfriend and a possible breach in the system.When does Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe series continues with its weekly episode schedule, which means Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 drops next Wednesday, October 5, 2025, at 12:00 am Eastern Time. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times of the upcoming episode in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeTuesday, October 14, 20259 pmCentral TimeTuesday, October 14, 202511 pmEastern TimeWednesday, October 15, 202512 amGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, October 15, 20254 amCentral European TimeWednesday, October 15, 20256 amEastern European TimeWednesday, October 15, 20257 amIndian Standard TimeWednesday, October 15, 20259:30 pmJapan Standard TimeWednesday, October 15, 20251 pmLike all previous episodes, Slow Horses season 5 episode 4 will only be available for streaming on Apple TV+.How many episodes are left in Slow Horses season 5?Slow Horses season 5 is no different than previous seasons of the show, as it also has a total of six episodes, with one new episode released every week since the premiere up to the finale on October 29, 2025. The first half of the season is done, and there are only three more episodes left in the series.Here's the rest of the release schedule for all remaining episodes, including next week's Slow Horses season 5 episode 4.Episode 4: Missiles - October 15, 2025Episode 5: Circus - October 22, 2025Episode 6: Scars - October 29, 2025A brief recap of Slow Horses season 5 episode 3A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)In Slow Horses season 5 episode 3, Diana interrogates Roddy Ho. His confession about hacking through the MI5 database to impress Tara hints at a huge danger. Diana thinks there's a possible breach in the system, and they still don't know who Tara is.Meanwhile, the Slough House agents break out of the lockdown after a shockingly well-executed plan, after realizing that Lamb's theory about a destabilization strategy is happening in London. They end Slow Horses season 5 episode 3 with a clear plan of preventing step 5: 'assassinate a populist leader.' They think the extremist group's next target is Deniss Gimball.Major events to expect from Slow Horses season 5 episode 4Following the teasers and cliffhangers from episode 3, here are some potential plot developments and highlights to expect in Slow Horses season 5 episode 4:Slough House will be preventing another potential attack. River and Coe team up, and Shirley and Catherine will be together, with the two groups dispatched to watch out for any potential assassination attempt on Gimball and Jaffrey.Roddy Ho will be missing all the action as he's not likely to be released until the Tara situation is resolved. Meanwhile, Diana and the rest of MI5 will be looking for a possible breach while continuing to find out who Tara really is and what she wants.Lamb left the rest of of Slough House agents at the end of episode 3. But he always has a plan, and his next steps would be a highlight in the upcoming episode as chaos happens all over London.Stay tuned for more news and updates on Slow Horses season 5 as the year progresses.