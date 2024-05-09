Smiling Friends season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

After giving the audience a brief preview of Smiling Friends season 2 on April 1, 2024, as part of an April Fools Day prank, the show will finally premiere on May 12, 2024. According to a trailer released by Adult Swim, the first two episodes of the highly anticipated show will be released on the channel at midnight, followed by a repeat telecast on HBO Max the next day.

Smiling Friends season 2 is the second installment of the hit adult animated series Smiling Friends. Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack created, wrote, directed, and acted in the series. The show's first season premiered on January 10, 2022, and concluded on August 6, 2022.

The audience received confirmation regarding the show's second season on February 9, 2022. Additionally, during the New York Comic Con in October 2023, Adult Swim also confirmed that Smiling Friends season 2 would premiere in 2024. They also said that the second season of the show will incorporate a range of animation styles, keeping the viewers hooked to their screens.

Much like its previous season, the upcoming season will chronicle the lives of the "employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world."

When will Smiling Friends season 2 be released?

Smiling Friends season 2 will be released on May 12, 2024, at 12 am PT. According to IMDb, the second season is expected to have eight episodes. However, there is confirmation regarding only three episodes of the series.

That said, for those who want to watch the premiere episode of the series on the day of its release, below is a table denoting the time of release in places situated in different time zones:

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time Sunday, May,12, 2024 3:00 AM Pacific Time Sunday, May,12, 2024 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May,12, 2024 12:30 PM South African Standard Time Sunday, May,12, 2024 9:00 AM British Summer Time Sunday, May,12, 2024 8:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time Sunday, May,12, 2024 5:00 PM China Standard Time Sunday, May,12, 2024 3:00 PM

Who is in the cast of Smiling Friends season 2?

As mentioned, the main cast of Smiling Friends season 2 comprises Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel. The duo lends their voices to several characters featured in the show, with the most prominent being Pim Pimling (Cusack) and Charlie Dompler (Hadel). Marc M., who, like Cusack and Hadel, lends his voice to multiple characters, is also part of the main cast. But the most prominent among them is Mr. Boss.

The supporting cast of the show comprises voiceovers from:

David Dore as Party Bro and Forest Demon

Hans van Harken as Jimmy Fallon, Priest, Hell Faces, Billy, and additional voices

Mick Lauer as Bug, Guy at the Gym, Crazy Cup, Elf, and additional voices

Erica Lindbeck as Assistant, Jennifer the Barista, Mustard, and Princess of the Enchanted Forest

Chris O’Neill as Smormu and Mr. Frog Auditionee

Rodrigo Huerta as Guy In Line, Jacob the Goblin, Devils, and additional voices

Joshua Tomar as Centaur, Grandpa Glep, Cop, Count Groxia, Troglor, and additional voices

Harry Partridge as Smormu Announcer, Grease, and 3D Squelton

Monica Franco as Charlie's girlfriend and Waitress

Lyle Rath as Mr. Man and IGBG CEO

Guest voiceovers in the show include:

Tom Fulp as Alpha

Mike Stoklasa as himself and Desmond

Finn Wolfhard as Man Living in Wall and various Bliblies

Nick Wolfhard as Graham Nelly and various Bliblies

David Firth as Shrimp and Fillmore

Gilbert Gottfried as God

Jason Paige as Dream Singer

Chills as Patron

James Rolfe as himself

Clyde Boraine as Policeman

Jane Badler as Celebrity Show Host

Jim Knobeloch as Mystery Show Host

Perry Caravello as Simon S. Salty

What will Smiling Friends season 2 be about?

In the finale episode of Smiling Friends season 1, the audience witnessed Charlie's death, which left most extremely saddened. But as the people who have watched the trailer for the upcoming season know, the character is very much alive.

As the trailer suggests, Smiling Friends season 2 will be about Pim, Charlie, Allan, and Glep's adventures while working at Smiling Friends Inc. It will follow the four characters' day-to-day lives as they try to bring a smile to the faces of those who call their hotline number.

Smiling Friends season 2 premieres on May 12, 2024.

