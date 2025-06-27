Smoke season 1: Full list of cast of characters

Smoke is an upcoming American crime thriller set to premiere on Apple TV+ this Friday, June 27, 2025. The show is co-created by Taron Egerton and Dennis Lehane, the duo behind the highly acclaimed Apple TV+ series Black Bird.

Featuring nine episodes, Smoke is inspired by the true crime podcast Firebug from truth.media. The show follows the story of an arson crimes investigator, Dave Gudsen. Joining him on his mission to catch two serial arsonists is Detective Michelle Calderone.

The movie premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival - Source: Getty

Smoke has earned a rating of 8.2 on IMDb and 72% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes from critics.

Cast and characters of Smoke

Taron Egerton as Dave Gudsen

Gudsen Dave at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises - VIP Arrivals - Source: Getty

Co-creator Taron Egerton takes on the lead role of Dave Gudsen, an investigator with a passion for delivering seminars on fire and its destructive nature.

Egerton is a Welsh actor also known for his roles in the Kingsman movies and Carry On (2024).

Jurnee Smollett as Detective Michelle Calderone

Jurnee Smollett at Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" World Premiere - Source: Getty

Jurnee Smollett plays Detective Michelle Calderone, Gudsen's reluctant, assigned partner.

Smollett is an American actress best known for her roles in sitcoms like Full House (1987 - 1995) and the medical TV drama House (2004 - 2012).

Rafe Spall as Steven Burk

Rafe Spall at Apple TV+ "Trying" Season 4 Special Screening & Q&A - Source: Getty

Rafe Spall plays Detective Calderon's husband, who assigns her as Gudsen's partner in the search for the city's notorious arsonists.

Spall is an English actor best known for his roles in Life of Pi (2012) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Greg Kinnear as Harvey Englehart

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Greg Kinnear - Source: Getty

Greg Kinnear plays Harvey Englehart, the superior officer whom Gudsen and Detective Calderone report to.

Kinnear is an American actor best known for his roles in As Good As It Gets (1997) and Little Miss Sunshine (2006).

Ntare Mwine as Freddy Fasano

Ntare Mwine at movie premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival - Source: Getty

Ntare Mwine plays the pair's top suspect, Freddy Fasano. Mwine is an American-Ugandan stage and film actor, playwright, and documentarian. He is best known for his roles in Bones (2005 - 2017) and Blood Diamond (2006).

John Leguizamo as Ezra Esposito

John Leguizamo at 76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

In the movie, John Leguizamo portrays Ezra Esposito. Leguizamo is an American stand-up comedian best known for his voice-acting roles in the Ice Age movies and Encanto (2021).

Other cast members of season 1 of Smoke include:

Hannah Emily Anderson as Ashley Gudsen

Adina Porter as Brenda Cephus

Dakota Daulby as Lee

Michael Buie as Gerard

Season 1 of Smoke premieres this Friday, June 27, 2025, with the first two episodes available for immediate streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ with a valid subscription to the platform.

